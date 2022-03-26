CHEYENNE – Behind its bats, Campbell County gradually built on its early lead against Cheyenne East on Friday afternoon.
Besides the second inning, the Camels scored at least one run in each frame and rang off 11 hits to pull away with an 11-3 win in the front end of the conference doubleheader.
“We had some plays where we should have made the outs early in the game and then who knows,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “We start making other plays, and then maybe we’re able start hitting.”
After Campbell County took a 3-0 lead through the first two-and-a-half innings, the Lady Thunderbirds responded, and Lillian Vallejo sent Trista Stehwien home with an RBI single to right field, and an error on the play scored Aleah Brooks. But the two East runs weren’t enough to keep pace with the Camels offense.
In the top of the fourth, the visiting team strung together three singles, including a Paige Shaffer two-run RBI to extend the Camels’ advantage to 5-2. They would knock in two more runs – one in the fifth and one in the sixth – to hold a 7-2 lead going into the seventh.
“Small errors ended up killing us, and we couldn’t get throws down, so that didn’t help us at all,” Stehwien said. “Teams will always take advantage of errors, and it gets their momentum going, and we can’t let that happen. We have to stay consistent and make those plays.”
East could only muster one hit from the fourth through sixth innings and only saw two base runners while Avery Gray kept East honest at the plate. The T-Birds were falling behind early in the count, which allowed Gray to keep them off balance.
“The big thing in the struggle right now is we’re taking too many pitches and getting ourselves in a hole and not giving ourself enough opportunities to be successful,” Galicia said. “That’s something we’re going to have to work on, is getting up there and attacking the ball.”
Campbell County sent eight batters to the plate and rang off a single, double and triple in the seventh to stretch its lead. East got four runners on base in the final frame – the most it had in any inning – but the comeback attempt fell short, and the contest ended with the bases loaded for the T-Birds.
“There were a few hits that got started in the bottom of the lineup, which is good to see because we need our full lineup hitting,” Stehwien said.
Stehwien went 2 for 4 at the plate, and Gracie Oswald knocked in a run for East.
Gray pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, zero runs and striking out 12 East batters. She also surrendered four walks.
“If we swing the bat, we’ll be OK,” Galicia said. “She threw well, and was mainly throwing a fast ball and changeup. And our girls are typically good against (those pitches), but struggled with it this game.”
East 17 Campbell Co. 1
CHEYENNE – Brooks went the distance in the circle and allowed one earned run to lead East to a 17-1 victory in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. She was also 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI.
East broke open the contest with an eight-run third inning that included four doubles and a triple.
Oswald was 3 for 4 with one RBI, and Jaylyn Christensen was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Rylee Stephenson and Jaylyn McMahon both drove in three runs, while Vallejo knocked in two.