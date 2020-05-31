CHEYENNE – He’s taken this challenge with grace and bravery. He smiles as often as he can, despite the pain and side effects shooting through his body.
Jaden Ramsey remains in the midst of the battle of his life – fighting metastatic osteosarcoma every day with every ounce of energy his 18-year-old body can muster.
While his primary focus has been this fight, including multiple rounds of chemotherapy that require him to be in a hospital from between two and four days, his family, friends and peers have rallied.
Robert Swann and Tony Teets – two young wrestlers whom Jaden had never met until recently – raised $6,480 by selling dozens of homemade cookies. Cheyenne East High raised nearly $2,000 at its final “Be the Light” event. A GoFundMe account set up by a family friend generated another $7,500. The Class of 2020 eighth-grade promotional committee had saved around $800 for prom or graduation and now are donating that to Jaden.
And Jaden’s parents, Meri Geringer and KC Ramsey, each have received individual donations.
“As a family, we have been so overwhelmed with the support from this community,” Geringer said. “We wish there was a way to thank every individual person who has contributed or supported Jaden, but there just isn’t any way to. We just want the community to know how deeply appreciative we are. It’s truly humbling.”
Now, the capital city is rallying behind Jaden, thanks in large part to the efforts of his friend, Lizabeth Kidd.
Jaden and Kidd became friends through East’s Air Force Junior ROTC program, and will graduate alongside one another in June. Over the past few weeks, Kidd and Geringer planned Saturday’s parade through downtown for Jaden.
“He’s always one of those kids that will make you smile when you don’t want to,” Kidd said. “When my own friends from so far back couldn’t get me to smile or even my boyfriend couldn’t get me to smile throughout my three major surgeries, Jaden would not give up until he got it out of me.
“I really look at it as giving back. The way I’ve been raised is you give back to people, you pass it forward. And he’s one of those kids who even though he’s well-known, he’s not one of the popular kids, but he makes such a big difference in the school environment. So, it’s my way to give back to him for all that he’s done.”
Jaden first found out about the parade while scrolling through Facebook last week. Curious to know what was going on, he asked his mom: “‘Hey, did you know about this?’” Jaden said. “She was like, ‘Yeah, you weren’t supposed to know about it until it happened. It was supposed to be a surprise.’”
A wave of emotions rushed through Jaden’s veins when he found out the parade was for him, and that one of his good friends rallied so much community support.
“I know I’ve helped the community out through ROTC,” said Jaden, “but you really don’t know the impact that you have on the community until something drastic happens like this and when they all rally behind you because of what you’ve done and the type of person you are. It’s really amazing to see the support that they give you.”
Saturday’s parade featured lines of cars, a number of East students and the motorcycle group “Hell on Wheels.”
Laramie County Sheriffs escorted the parade that started near the Capitol building and featured decked out cars, motorcycles and a white van with the words “Kick Cancer in the Rear” painted across it in East blue and white. The parade route ended at Jaden’s house, which offered another surprise.
But it wasn’t the only one in store for Jaden. Kidd has been collecting letters for Jaden to read during his chemo treatments, and even made a wooden box to hold them in. The support has spread across the Cowboy State and beyond. Jaden has received letters from as close as Casper and as far as Spokane, Washington.
“All the support does bring a lot of emotion,” Jaden said. “There are days where I feel really overwhelmed with it, and (I’m) just overwhelmed with joy and happiness that the community is out there behind me.”
In today’s current climate of COVID-19, Kidd wanted to make a difference for Jaden. She wanted to provide him a spark of positive light to fall back on during this grueling battle he goes up against each day. She did just that and more.
“To be honest, with everything going on,” said Kidd, “he really shouldn’t have to worry about cancer and with everything we’re planning, I knew with the social distancing and with him being really susceptible, I wanted to do something that was safe for him but let him know that he’s not alone.”