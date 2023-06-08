CHEYENNE — Trista Stehwien’s goal of bettering her previous bests in several statistical categories this season was going to be a tall task.
That’s just how good the senior had been during her first two seasons on the softball diamond for Cheyenne East. Stehwien didn’t hesitate to set lofty goals, though.
“I wanted to be consistent, hit above .500 and be the leading hitter on my team,” she said. “I also wanted to hit more home runs.”
Stehwien batted .581 (50-for-86) with 15 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 RBI. Her doubles and home runs were tops on a Lady Thunderbirds team that went 21-7 and reached the state championship game for the first time in school history.
Stehwien’s triples and RBI ranked second on East’s roster. She set career marks in average, doubles, home runs and RBI.
Those efforts earned Stehwien WyoSports’ Cheyenne softball player of the year honor.
Stehwien entered this season as a two-time all-state selection, but there were a lot of question marks surrounding her. The biggest was where she’d play in the field. She grew up playing catcher, but concussions forced her to find a home somewhere other than behind home plate. Stehwien also battled tendonitis in her throwing shoulder, which meant she most likely wasn’t going to play on the left side of the infield or in the outfield.
She found a home at second base, and posted a .972 fielding percentage with just two errors on 71 chances. It was East’s highest fielding percentage of any infielder or outfielder.
“No one matched her abilities at second,” T-Birds coach Adam Galicia said. “She caught a lot of Texas-leaguer type hits nobody could get to. She also made our middle infield so tough.
“She’s so physical from her time as a catcher that she had no problem taking a bad hop off the chest and keeping the ball in front of her.”
Stehwien’s ability to get to bloop hits in the shallow outfield landed her on an operating table Monday and cost her the summer club season. She broke her left fibula when she collided with a Cheyenne Extreme teammate while chasing a pop fly behind second base May 28.
Stehwien’s teammates and coaches grew accustomed to seeing that level of all-out effort. Her teammates felt motivated to emulate her work ethic.
“She’s diving for balls and sprinting to different stations in practice so she can get extra reps,” sophomore Aleah Brooks said. “She really leads by example.”
Stehwien played some shortstop as a sophomore, and may have found her new home at that position if it hadn’t been for Brooks joining the roster last season. Brooks expected Stehwien to lay claim to the position, as upperclassmen so often do, but that never happened.
“I know she wanted to play shortstop, but she has always been super supportive and encouraging because she thought having me at short and her at second was what was best for the team,” Brooks said. “She is the best teammate I’ve ever had. She’s a great leader who picks you up, even if she’s not having her best game.
“She’s there for you and wants to see you succeed. Your success if bigger to her than her own. That’s what makes her such a great player and teammate.”
Stehwien posted a .547 (123-for-225) batting average during her East career. She struck out just eight times, with only one of those coming on a called third strike. Her prolific hitting ability made her a focal point of opposing scouting reports.
“She is a threat you always have to figure out how to pitch around,” Cheyenne Central coach Carrie Barker said. “She is such a great athlete that you have to find a way for her to do the least amount of damage as possible.”
Stehwien started playing for Galicia’s under-18 Extreme squad as a middle-schooler. It was then she earned a monicker that belies her kind and polite demeanor: T-Nasty.
“I was hitting last in the lineup the first weekend, but I hit well enough to move up to third or fourth by the end of that weekend,” Stehwien said. “I was hitting home runs, which is something he didn’t expect from me at that age. He saw how good I was and how competitive I was and nicknamed me T-Nasty.”
To Galicia, the nickname personifies Stehwien’s on-field nature.
“When it’s time to play ball, she switches into a whole new person,” the coach said. “She’s all business, she’s always working hard and she doesn’t like losing.”