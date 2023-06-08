CHEYENNE — Trista Stehwien’s goal of bettering her previous bests in several statistical categories this season was going to be a tall task.

That’s just how good the senior had been during her first two seasons on the softball diamond for Cheyenne East. Stehwien didn’t hesitate to set lofty goals, though.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus