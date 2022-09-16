WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Prior to Thursday night’s volleyball game against Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South honored its seven graduating seniors with Senior Night.
The celebration was short lived, however. Despite a strong showing in the third set, Central picked up the 25-10, 25-8, 25-22 win to spoil Senior Night for the Bison.
“I’m really proud of these girls,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “They came out and did what they needed to do.
“There was nothing about that game that I would go back and be upset about. They came out and took care of business. I think that will build a little confidence for them.”
Central dominated the two opening sets, picking up a 25-10 win in the first and a 25-8 win in the second. Senior Sophia Thomas set the tone early for the Indians by picking up four aces in the opening frame.
The second set went mostly the same way, with Central picking up nine kills and two aces in the set. They were also aided by South, which committed four serving violations in the set.
The third set, however, was where the game got interesting. South jumped out to a 7-5 lead before falling behind 12-9. South and Central went back and forth for the rest of the set, with neither team able to extend the lead past five.
Eventually though, kills from Central proved to be too much. Senior Joslyn Siedenburg put the final nail in South’s coffin with a kill to give Central a 25-22 set victory and a 3-0 match victory.
Part of the reason South was able to hang around in the third set was due to poor serving by Central. The team committed five serving errors in the third frame. In contrast, they committed just one in the opening two frames.
While serving was a problem for the Indians in the final set, their offense saved the day. The team picked up 12 of their final 25 points off of kills. Senior Madisyn Baillie picked up five big kills in the final set. Baillie credited her teammates for giving her excellent passes throughout the set to put her in a position to succeed.
For Central, getting a win over a cross-town rival is always sweet. But to be able to do it on their opponent’s senior night adds a little something extra to the victory.
“We’re really close with South, and we’re really good friends,” Baillie said. “We came here to win. So, winning on their senior night felt really good”
Wednesday night, South was dominated in every aspect of the game by East. They had trouble serving, passing, and generating any offense of their own.
While still not the result they were looking for, coach Cherisa Applehunt was much more pleased with the results of her team.
“I think we found something that could potentially work for us,” Applehunt said. “It’s now something that we have to get some reps in for sure.”
Central returns home Friday night to face off against Laramie. South has a long break between matches, and will not be back on the court until their matchup with the Plainsmen on Sept. 27 in Laramie.