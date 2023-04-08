CHEYENNE — Garet Schlabs’ face broke into a sly smile as if he anticipated the question, was glad it was asked and was excited to answer.

The Cheyenne East senior expected to be the target of the sometimes-nasty taunts from opposing student sections. Schlabs knew some people were going to try to diminish his abilities and accomplishments because he’s the son of Thunderbirds athletics director Jerry Schlabs.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus