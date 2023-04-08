CHEYENNE — Garet Schlabs’ face broke into a sly smile as if he anticipated the question, was glad it was asked and was excited to answer.
The Cheyenne East senior expected to be the target of the sometimes-nasty taunts from opposing student sections. Schlabs knew some people were going to try to diminish his abilities and accomplishments because he’s the son of Thunderbirds athletics director Jerry Schlabs.
However, he was caught off guard the first few times he heard things yelled at him by the parents of players he was standing across from on the basketball court. Schlabs also couldn’t have predicted the amount of vitriol he has dealt with on social media.
Schlabs learned to embrace the negativity, which is why he seemed more than a little happy to be asked about it.
“I love all that trash talk and stuff, but those people,” he said before pausing briefly. “I know this is going to sound bad, but those people are in the stands for a reason. They can’t do anything to impact the game.
“That’s what I’ve tried to keep in my head. As much as they yell, I’ve always tried to stay cool, calm, collected and let my play speak for me.”
Schlabs learned to funnel any anger he felt into his preparation. He’s always had a desire to be the best he possibly could, but sprinkling in a healthy dose of wanting to prove doubters wrong fueled an almost maniacal work ethic that caught the eye of coaches he hasn’t even played for.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a kid like Garet,” East boys soccer coach Ryan Cameron said. “A lot of kids work hard both on the field and in the weight room, but I’m not sure many make it to their full potential.
“Garet’s self-discipline is what sets him apart. I’m not sure I’ve seen him take a day off in the weight room, let alone a set or even a rep. He has absolutely earned everything he has gotten.”
The result was a season that saw him voted Class 4A’s player of the year and defensive player of the year by the state’s coaches. Schlabs also capped his prep career with a state championship after finishing as runner-up the season before.
Those honors, combined with his 11.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game also earned him Laramie County boys basketball player of the year honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“It’s awesome to even be in position to get voted on for those awards and be in those conversations,” Schlabs said. “I’ve always wanted to be in that position and win championships. … Doing those things has kind of given me the last laugh.”
Schlabs will be the first to admit there are benefits to being the son of an AD who previously coached East’s girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish. His youth teams got a level of coaching others didn’t. Schlabs was able to learn the finer points of the game and develop his basketball IQ without leaving his house. He also had regular access to a gym in which to hone his ball-handling and shooting.
But knowing you need to get the ball from Point A to Point B and that using Move X will help you do it is entirely different from actually doing it. Finishing the play often requires you to be a half-step quicker than the man guarding you and to be able to jump a half-inch higher. That’s what separates average players from good ones, and Schlabs learned at an early age that the foundation of success was laid with sweat equity invested in the weight room.
He had perfect attendance at summer weights, but also was committed to the weight room during the school year.
“Last year, he would lift in the morning and then come into my class and lift again,” East boys basketball coach Rusty Horsley said. “He would leave that weight room just drenched with sweat.”
Schlabs became a regular in East’s weight room starting in seventh grade. It allowed him to observe upperclassmen he admired because of their accomplishments.
“I’d see how hard those older kids were working,” Schlabs said. “I’ve seen the culture those guys set in summer weights and the off-season stuff. They were busting their tails, selling out for their teammates, and I always looked up to them.
“That has always been with me, and I tried to display that to my teammates now.”
Schlabs’ commitment to the weight room helped during his sophomore season, when East was forced to put him in the post and have him guard players who were taller and heavier.
“We didn’t have a lot of size back then, so we had to use him down low against teams that had two posts,” Horsley said. “He’s always been willing to do the little things we need, and that helped him get to the point he could guard anyone on the floor, regardless of if they were a guard, wing or post.”
Schlabs’ biggest improvement came in 3-point shooting. He had gone 8-for-42 (19%) across his first two varsity seasons, and most of his points came by getting to the basket or shooting mid-range jumpers. His struggles from deep weren’t lost on opponents.
“People were starting to sag off of me because they were trying to take the drive and force me to shoot it from outside,” he said. “The biggest key to shooting is being confident enough to shoot. I got in the gym and worked on my shot and built up my confidence.
“When I had the opportunity to let it fly, I wasn’t scared. I was confident, and that helped a lot.”
Schlabs made 38% (16-of-42) of the treys he attempted this season.
“His shot selection was so good,” Horsley said. “He only shot one or two 3s per game, but some of those were really big shots where we needed to make one, and he knocked them down.”
Schlabs was surrounded by talented players and always tried to use his strengths to benefit theirs because he was confident they were doing the same. The number of quality teammates he had, and his deferential nature as a guard most likely cost him a few extra points on his scoring average. However, victories are the most important statistic to Schlabs, and East went 63-15 during his three seasons on the varsity roster.
The last of those 63 wins saw him score 18 points — 11 during the fourth quarter — to grab a 68-59 triumph over Laramie in the Class 4A state championship. It was easily the most satisfying win of his career.
“It was definitely something I tried to soak in, and I wouldn’t want my basketball career to end any other way,” said Schlabs, who will play football at NCAA Division II Chadron State College in Nebraska. “I really tried to take in those big moments, like my last games against (Cheyenne) Central, hearing my name called and then running onto the court for the starting lineup and playing for Horsley.
“I tried to really enjoy my time being around guys I’ve been playing with since the third and fourth grade. It was bittersweet knowing this was probably my last season playing basketball, but I really tried to soak it in.”