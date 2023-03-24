CHEYENNE – Lilly Vallejo has a hard time laying off pitches up in the strike zone.
For that reason, Cheyenne East coach Adam Galicia has been working on getting Vallejo to hit high pitches to right field. That work paid dividends in the Lady Thunderbirds’ season-opening 11-1 victory over Campbell County on Friday morning.
The right-handed hitting Vallejo was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles to right field. The first of those was a bloop single to shallow right that gave East a 3-1 lead. The second knock was a line drive to right that gave the T-Birds a 5-1 lead in the third.
“Their pitcher is really good, and was throwing a lot of rise balls that went high in the zone,” Vallejo said. “I swing at a lot of pitches up. It’s one of my weaknesses.
“We’ve been working a lot on me hitting the ball to the opposite field, and it was great to see all that hard work pay off twice.”
Vallejo was batting seventh in the order on a day when the T-Birds got production up and down the lineup.
“We’ve tried batting (Vallejo) higher in the order, and things just didn’t work out,” Galicia said. “That’s her comfort zone, and she produces pretty well there.”
Campbell County turned a hit batter, a walk and an error into a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. East answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back.
Senior right-hander Jaylyn Christensen settled in and fanned 10 batters while walking two and scattering five hits.
“(Assistant coach) Jessica Yost called really good spots with our pitch selection,” said Christensen, who also drove in three runs at the plate. “I was able to move it inside, outside and high and low. My arm is really fresh, and I felt really good out there.”
Junior centerfielder Gracie Oswald had a double, a triple and an RBI. Sophomore shortstop Aleah Brooks’s lone hit was a two-run triple during East’s five-run sixth that ended the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Senior second baseman Trista Stehwien also had two hits, including an RBI single.
“You could tell it was the first game out because we were a little anxious at the plate and swung at some pitches outside the zone,” Galicia said. “But we were able to manufacture some runs by putting pressure on the defense. We finished last year on a roll, so it’s great to come out here and pick up where we left off.”
