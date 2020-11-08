CASPER – Cheyenne East was arguably playing the best it has all season long Saturday.

The Lady Thunderbirds were cruising through their opponents, winning their first five sets of the day at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament before an injury to junior Kiera Walsh halted the team’s momentum.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSPorts. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

comments powered by Disqus