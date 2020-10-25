CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East maintained control of almost the entire match against Cheyenne South on Saturday.
The Lady Thunderbirds swept the Bison 25-19, 25-22, 25-19, in the final regular season match of the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Changes are coming March 2017. Instead of 10 free articles, enjoy 30 (1 per day) with login.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Snow likely. Very cold. High near 10F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: October 25, 2020 @ 4:54 am
...WIDESPREAD SNOW AND BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE OVER THE SOUTHERN LARAMIE RANGE. * WHERE...IN WYOMING, LARAMIE COUNTY INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND PINE BLUFFS. IN NEBRASKA, BANNER, MORRILL, KIMBALL AND CHEYENNE COUNTIES INCLUDING THE CITIES OF KIMBALL, HARRISBURG, BRIDGEPORT AND SIDNEY. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East maintained control of almost the entire match against Cheyenne South on Saturday.
The Lady Thunderbirds swept the Bison 25-19, 25-22, 25-19, in the final regular season match of the season.
Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.