CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East maintained control of almost the entire match against Cheyenne South on Saturday.

The Lady Thunderbirds swept the Bison 25-19, 25-22, 25-19, in the final regular season match of the season.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

comments powered by Disqus