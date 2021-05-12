CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East seniors Cheyenna Alvarado and Emma Jacobsen have been selected to the Wyoming roster for the annual Wyoming-Montana All-Star games.
The pair helped the Lady Thunderbirds win the Class 4A state title in March.
The All-Star games will be played in Sheridan on June 11, and in Billings, Montana, on June 12. Ryan Sullivan will coach the girls team and the boys will be coached by Jeff Martini. Both are coaches at Sheridan High School.
Montana leads both all-time series, 61-27 in the boys and 33-13 in the girls. Last year’s games were canceled because of COVID-19.