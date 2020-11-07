CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East wasn’t phased going up against Class 4A’s No. 1 defense Friday night.

The No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds gained 406 yards of total offense – 200 more yards than what No. 4 Sheridan’s defense allows on average – lifting them to a 31-21 victory and sending them to the state championship game next week.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

