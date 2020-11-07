Cheyenne East junior defensive back Kaleb Romero (24) gets congratulated by teammates Jake Rayl and Jaret Taylor after snagging an interception during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior receiver Jake Rayl runs up the sideline on his way to scoring a crucial fourth quarter touchdown during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior quarterback Graedyn Buell rushes up the middle during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior defensive back Kaleb Romero catches the ball for an interception during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior receiver Jackson Hesford dives forward for a first down during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sheridan High School junior receiver Carter McComb runs upfield with the football during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Cheyenne East Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sheridan High School sophomore Colson Coon runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Cheyenne East Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sheridan High School senior running back Izak Aksamit avoids a tackle while running upfield during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Cheyenne East Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sheridan High School sophomore Colson Coon gets lifted into the air after scoring a touchdown during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Cheyenne East Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior defensive lineman Bradley Whitright sacks Sheridan quarterback Zach Koltiska during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior quarterback Graedyn Buell rushes up the middle for a touchdown during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior defensive lineman Julia Vigil (75) raises his arms while attempting to block a pass during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior defensive back Kaleb Romero dives forward to knock away a fourth down pass during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior receiver Jake Rayl runs upfield with the ball during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East seniors Jackson Hesford, right, and Jake Rayl fist bump after scoring a touchdown during the 2020 4A Wyoming High School Activities Association State Football semifinals against Sheridan High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East won the game 31-21. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East wasn’t phased going up against Class 4A’s No. 1 defense Friday night.
The No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds gained 406 yards of total offense – 200 more yards than what No. 4 Sheridan’s defense allows on average – lifting them to a 31-21 victory and sending them to the state championship game next week.