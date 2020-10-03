CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East rallied behind its high-powered offense to maintain control of the entire game against Cheyenne South on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The No. 3-ranked Thunderbirds topped the Bison on Homecoming Night, 55-8, to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on twitter @rmunoz307.

comments powered by Disqus