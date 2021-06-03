CHEYENNE – Dordt University junior shortstop Logan Cline earned first team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors last month.
The former Cheyenne Mustangs standout started all 46 games he played for the Defenders (16-30). The 2018 Cheyenne East graduate batted .407 (66 for 162) with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 39 RBIs. He also was successful on 30 of 31 stolen base attempts.
Cline’s hits and stolen bases are both Dordt single-season records, while his doubles total tied the single-season mark. His RBIs are the fourth-best single-season total.
Jamestown University senior first baseman Lincoln Trujillo was an honorable mention All-GPAC pick. The former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout started 33 of 42 games he played in for the Jimmies, batting .308 (37 for 12) with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 RBIs.
Trujillo – who graduated from Cheyenne South in 2015 – helped Jamestown go 30-23 this spring.