CASPER – Cody likes to use a variety of defenses to keep opposing teams off balance.

On Friday night, it was a high 2-3 zone that helped the Fillies break open a close game and dash Cheyenne East’s hopes for a third consecutive Class 4A state championship with a 63-45 semifinal victory at the Wyoming Center in Casper.


