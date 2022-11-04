East logo blue.jpg

CASPER – In Thursday night’s quarterfinal match, Cheyenne East was able to shrug off a slow start to beat Star Valley in five sets.

On Friday night, when the Thunderbirds got punched in the mouth against Cody, that counterpunch seen the previous night never came.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

