CASPER – In Thursday night’s quarterfinal match, Cheyenne East was able to shrug off a slow start to beat Star Valley in five sets.
On Friday night, when the Thunderbirds got punched in the mouth against Cody, that counterpunch seen the previous night never came.
East had a tough time generating much of anything offensively and dropped its semifinal match to the Fillies 17-25, 20-25, 21-25.
“(Cody) played well,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “They were consistent, they kept the ball in play, they came to play, and we didn’t step up to the plate.”
East trailed early and often in the first set against Cody. It never could quite mount enough of a consistent offensive attack, a common theme from the loss, and dropped the opening set 25-17.
The second set did not fare any better for the T-Birds. Like the first set, they trailed early and were never able to fully recover. Around the midway point of the set, senior Elysiana Fonseca started to find some success offensively. She came up with a few big kills to help keep East within striking distance.
However, the comeback was not meant to be, and East fell 25-20 in the second frame, thanks to some great defensive play and timely kills from the Fillies' offense.
East came out on fire to open the third set, rattling off eight of the first 12 points. But, thanks to a few more attacking errors, Cody was able to claw its way back to a 14-14 tie.
Cody scored the next point and never relinquished the lead. East attempted to make a comeback in the set, but kept getting shut down offensively.
On match point, the Fillies put an end to East’s title hopes. Cody’s final kill attempt bounced off three East players in front and landed harmlessly on the ground to give the Fillies a 25-21 win in the final set and the 3-0 sweep.
“At state, it is anyone's game,” junior setter Bradie Schlabs said. “So, I think that a lot of that goes back to us not communicating, not bringing energy, not taking advantage of the momentum we had.”
East's biggest problem was an inability to get balls past Cody's blockers. Whenever the T-Birds were getting those balls around or over blockers, they were often getting returned.
While they had good moments throughout the game, Fonseca and Taliah Morris were slowed down drastically by Cody’s defense. The duo, which combined for 29 kills the previous night, combined for just 15 kills Friday. More importantly, the Cody defense forced them to combine for nine attacking errors.
In total, the T-Birds committed 21 attacking errors in the game. While some are unavoidable, a good portion of those were balls hit into the net and miscommunications with the team.
“Cody is really scrappy on defense,” Schlabs said. “But it also comes down to us. We fought more against each other than playing as a team.”
Despite suffering a demoralizing loss, the T-Birds still have an opportunity to close out the season on a high note. But their path to the consolation final at 2 p.m. will not be an easy one.
Their first game of the morning will come against Thunder Basin – a team that will be eager to exact revenge after losing to East in the regional tournament. If they are able to win that match, they will face the winner of Laramie and Natrona County.
“It is totally on (the players),” Quigley said. “The tools are in their hands, and they have to come together. It is a tough battle. Hopefully they can come together and battle it out.”