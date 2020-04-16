CHEYENNE – Adam Cordell spent a few days sulking after the 2020 Boston Marathon was postponed until Sept. 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Baggs Elementary physical education teacher had been training to run in Boston since late December, and thought the cycle was all for naught. He has continued to run every morning, but it wasn’t quite with the same distance, nor the same intensity as when he was gearing up for the marathon.
Cordell eventually decided he was going to run a 26.2-mile marathon the same day as the Boston Marathon was originally scheduled. An Easter sermon from Element Church lead pastor Jeff Maness inspired Cordell to run for a cause.
On Monday, Cordell will set out across Cheyenne to raise money for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
“I’m worried about my students right now,” Cordell said. “The thought of families not having food just drives me crazy. I don’t know all of the details, but I know some of my kids are not in very good situations financially, and it’s not going to get better as time goes along.
“I want them to have food in front of them every single day. Not just food, but healthy food.”
Cordell’s mother, Kathy Cordell, set up the “Boston Marathon – Cheyenne Style” fundraiser on Facebook with the goal of raising $5,000 for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Adam initially thought the $5,000 goal was too lofty, Kathy said.
“That’s a drop in the bucket, from my perspective,” she said.
Kathy reached out to Michele Bolkovatz, vice president of marketing at Blue Federal Credit Union, about matching funds from Adam’s run, and Blue has agreed to match anything he raised up to $25,000.
“Adam’s gift is running, and my gift is promotion and networking,” Kathy said with a laugh. “This all kind of blossomed out of nowhere, and all of this money is going to be earmarked to feed hungry families right here in Wyoming.”
Adam played golf and basketball at Cheyenne East. Back then, he viewed running as the means to an end, or a punishment.
That changed three years ago, when he decided to go out for a run one day. He felt good after going a short distance, and he found that his head was clear of the thoughts that had been racing through it. He started going further little by little, and now logs as much as 70 miles per week.
“I figured out that it’s a great mental release for me, and a great way to start my day,” Adam said. “I do a hard run in the morning, and the rest of the day is a piece of cake because I’ve got the hardest part of it out of the way.”
Adam never envisioned himself as a runner. Now that he has 17 marathons under his belt, he would like to try a 100-mile ultramarathon. Adam has gotten to the point where he views races as a celebration of all the grueling miles he logged preparing for them.
“I’m sure people get annoyed because that’s all I do is talk about running,” Cordell said with a laugh.
Cordell ran the Boston Marathon in 2018, and hopes to run this year’s edition if it maintains its September spot on the calendar. He intends to run the New York City Marathon on Nov. 1.
“I’m not buying plane tickets or anything just yet because I don’t know what the future looks like,” he said.