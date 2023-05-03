Cheyenne East seniors Luke Hohn (4) and Chase White (8) jump into the air to celebrate a goal by White against Cheyenne South during a soccer game at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
CHEYENNE — Corner kicks are one of the few opportunities in soccer for set plays in an opponent’s zone. Cheyenne East found this lesson out the hard way April 28, when it gave up two corner kick goals to Campbell County.
East reversed its fortunes Wednesday against Cheyenne South. The Thunderbirds scored three of their four goals on corners to knock off the Bison 4-0.
“Those three corners were just great set pieces,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “If you figure out a way to a set piece in a dangerous spot, good things are going to happen.
“I think the law of averages comes into play, (because) I don’t think we have scored on a corner all year.”
East’s first corner kick goal came just 85 seconds into the match. Junior Brenden Bohlmann collected the ball off a corner from Hunter Sallee. It took just four minutes for East to find the back of the net again, when Cooper Rich headed in another corner from Liam Taylor.
While East didn't score in the remainder of the first half, it continued to pour on the pressure. The T-Birds didn't allow a shot on goal in the first half, while generating six of their 13 shots on goal in the game.
South, meanwhile, couldn't get out of its own way. While it defended significantly better following East’s first two goals, the offensive pressure the T-Birds put on was too much for the Bison to handle.
Despite the adversity it faced in the first half, South continued to battle and played solid defense. That carried over into the start of the second half, where the Bison finally began to generate some decent scoring chances.
“We completed and fought, and didn’t lay down,” senior captain Will Bechtel said. “It was not our best game, and not one we want to remember. I’m just proud of how the boys competed.”
But just shy of the 60-minute mark, East cashed in once again. On its fifth corner kick of the game, senior captain Chase White chipped the ball to the upper-left corner of the net to put East up 3-0.
South’s best chance to cut into the East lead came in the 74th minute. After Hernandez was fouled in the penalty area, the junior stepped up to the line for a penalty kick. However, his shot glanced off the front side of the right post and stayed out.
Jaxon Miller added a final insurance goal late in the game to prevent any hope of South mounting a comeback. Its defense locked down and held South at bay to preserve the 4-0 win.
“We did a nice job, specifically, of defending,” Cameron said. “When we were not in a direct ball situation, we did a good job of keeping the ball in the middle of the park to connect three, four and five passes to place the ball into dangerous spots.”
One player who was not tested much in the game was East’s keeper. Rylan Ward did a good job early in the match of coming out and clearing balls out of harm's way, particularly in the first half. When he was tested in the second half, he came up with the necessary saves to preserve his third shutout on the season.
Part of the reason he was able to play with as much confidence is because of the early lead East was able to build.
“When they scored those two goals, I was able to breathe a sigh of relief,” Ward said. “I didn’t have to be as perfect as I normally need to be (if we don’t have an early lead).”
EAST 4, SOUTH 0
Halftime: East 2-0
Goal: East, Bohlmann (Sallee), 1, East, Rich (Taylor) 5, East, White (Sallee), 59, East, Miller (Rich), 74
Shots: East 24, South 9. Shots on goal: East 13, South 5. Saves: East 5 (Ward), South 9 (Mitchell).
Corner kicks: East 9, South 4. Offsides: East 2, South 0. Fouls: East 11, South 10. Yellow cards: South 2 (Hernandez 33, Eastman 33), East 0. Red cards: South 1 (Eastman, 33).
