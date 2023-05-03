CHEYENNE — Corner kicks are one of the few opportunities in soccer for set plays in an opponent’s zone. Cheyenne East found this lesson out the hard way April 28, when it gave up two corner kick goals to Campbell County.

East reversed its fortunes Wednesday against Cheyenne South. The Thunderbirds scored three of their four goals on corners to knock off the Bison 4-0.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

