Cowgirls Miller, Smith honored by MW for academics Mar 13, 2022

CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming women's soccer players Sydney Miller and Eliza-Grace Smith were named academic All-Mountain West.To earn academic All-MW athletes must have at least a 3.0 grade-point average and play in at least 50% of their team's games.Miller – a Cheyenne East graduate – is majoring in management of human resources. Smith – a Cheyenne Central alumna – is studying elementary education.In all, UW had 85 athletes honored as academic All-MW.