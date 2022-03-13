CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming women's soccer players Sydney Miller and Eliza-Grace Smith were named academic All-Mountain West.

To earn academic All-MW athletes must have at least a 3.0 grade-point average and play in at least 50% of their team's games.

Miller – a Cheyenne East graduate – is majoring in management of human resources. Smith – a Cheyenne Central alumna – is studying elementary education.

In all, UW had 85 athletes honored as academic All-MW.

