Brody Cress

CHEYENNE – Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress scored 79 points on C5 Rodeo’s Trump Card during the third go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It’s the 26-year-old’s third qualified ride in as many attempts. Cress is 12th in the aggregate standings with 237.5 points. He has dropped from third to fourth in the world standings with nearly $199,000 in earnings this season.


