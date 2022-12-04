CHEYENNE – Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress scored 79 points on C5 Rodeo’s Trump Card during the third go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
It’s the 26-year-old’s third qualified ride in as many attempts. Cress is 12th in the aggregate standings with 237.5 points. He has dropped from third to fourth in the world standings with nearly $199,000 in earnings this season.
Lefty Holman – one of Cress’ traveling partners – leapfrogged Cress in the standings after picking up his second consecutive go-round win Saturday. The Visalia, California, cowboy pocketed $28,914 for scoring 90.5 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company’s Sun Glow.
Daniel’s Tanner Butner picked up his third qualified ride and second paycheck of the NFR. He scored 87 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Uptuck to earn $2,332. He has moved up to 14th in the world standings with $133,481 in earnings. Butner is seventh in the NFR aggregate race with 252.5 points.
Bareback rider Cole Reiner of Buffalo earned his first paycheck of the NFR by scoring 83.5 points on J Bar J’s Night Lizard. That earned him $7,462. Reiner entered the NFR with a slight lead in the world standings, but has dropped to No. 3 despite covering all three horses he’s drawn.