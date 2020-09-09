CHEYENNE – Hillsdale’s Brody Cress scored 85.5 points to split second with Left Holman in saddle bronc riding at the Iron County Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Parowan, Utah.
The effort earned him $2,029.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Changes are coming March 2017. Instead of 10 free articles, enjoy 30 (1 per day) with login.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 20 DEGREES. * WHERE...ALL OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION, AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
CHEYENNE – Hillsdale’s Brody Cress scored 85.5 points to split second with Left Holman in saddle bronc riding at the Iron County Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Parowan, Utah.
The effort earned him $2,029.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.