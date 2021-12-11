Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress scored 91 points on Kangaroo Lou of Summit Pro Rodeo to win the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday in Las Vegas. Cress pocketed $26,977 for his efforts.
He continues to lead the NFR aggregate standings with 772 points on nine rides. Chase Brooks is second (766.5) heading into tonight’s final round. Cress is third in the world standings with $256,511 in earnings. Stetson Wright leads ($309, 995), while Ryder Wright is second ($295,962).
Cress has a chance at winning his first world championship if he can pick up another go-round check tonight and hold on to the aggregate lead. The Wright brothers are fifth or lower in the aggregate race.
Buffalo bareback rider Cole Reiner placed second in Friday’s ninth round, scoring 87 points on Vitalix William Wallace of Cervi Championship Rodeo. He earned $21,336 for his efforts. Reiner is fourth in the aggregate standings with 765.5 points. He is fifth in the world standings with nearly $190,200 in earnings.
Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh finished third Friday, stopping the clock in 13.54 seconds to earn $16,111. She is seventh in the aggregate at 134.27 seconds on nine runs. This is her third go-round check of her first NFR.
Welsh is seventh in the world standings with more than $148,533 in earnings this season.