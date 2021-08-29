CHEYENNE – Consistency has always been at the forefront of Alison Crock’s success.
It allowed her to keep things smooth as a setter for the Cheyenne East volleyball squad last season which has transitioned into this season after the senior had even more time to work on her craft over the summer.
That consistency leads to kills from her hitters and energy throughout the team.
“She’s super consistent,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “She does a great job of being consistent with her sets and I think the girls react to that really well and just build off that energy … it’s good for our offense.
“She knows the game really well and by knowing the game really well, she’s able to communicate that to the rest of the players on the court.”
Her knowledge comes from working with her hitters over the course of many years. It’s a lot of time and certainly countless reps that have built the connection and the muscle memory that comes to placing the perfect ball just above the net.
Crock is just trying to put her team in the best position as possible.
“I put a lot of work in on the court trying to get consistent with my hitters and everyone on the team,” she said. “I just try to give them the ball that they need.”
Crock gives a ton of credit to former East setter Lexi Trowbridge for helping her improve on her skills at the position when Crock was only in seventh grade. Trowbridge still holds the school record for assists in a season. Their sessions included reps using weighted balls which results in more use of the legs rather than using the arms to get the ball up. It also helps with quicker releases.
But most importantly it helped her get to the spots she needed to be to have that success.
“She helped me to get my feet (to where they need to be) ... and to get good placement on the ball,” Crock said. “We worked on that a lot.”
And when Crock knows where she needs to be, it helps her teammates know where they need to be. Just ask East outside hitter Kiera Walsh, who has been playing with and building a rapport with Crock for 12 years.
Walsh knows she doesn’t have to worry about Crock and where she’s going to be or where the ball will be placed to get a good swing off.
It’s just the same routine each time.
“(Crock’s consistency) allows us to not worry about a pass being so far off or anything like that,” Walsh said. “It keeps us in system so we have the confidence we can put a ball down.”
Aside from the steadiness that Crock provides, there’s one thing that Quigley and Walsh both immediately referred to when asked about about Crock.
“She’s just an amazing teammate,” Walsh said.
East goes 2-1 on Saturday
Junior Elyisiana Fonseca posted 20 kills, eight blocks, six aces, to help the T-Birds go 2-1 on Saturday at the Cheyenne Invite and finish the weekend 4-1.
East defeated Thunder Basin 25-21, 25-23 in the opening game and dropped its second match of the day 24-26, 15-16, 25-21 to Kelly Walsh. It wrapped up the tournament sweeping Natrona County 25-12, 25-20.
Walsh added 12 kills and four blocks. Hannah Harrington had nine kills and Janie Merritt added eight. Crock tallied 29 assists and Boden Liljedahl finished with 20 digs.
East travels to Gillette for the Gillette Invite next week.