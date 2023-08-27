Lucas Steveson
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East sophomore Lucas Steveson placed 24th at the John Martin Invitational on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Steveson finished the 5-kilometer race in 17 minutes, 4 seconds.
Brayden Colbert crossed the finish line 30th in 17:31.
Girls results were unavailable by press time Saturday because the junior varsity results were uploaded twice. Team scores for both genders also were unavailable.
