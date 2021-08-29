CROSS-COUNTRY: East squads run at Cherry Creek Aug 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East junior Mikaila Trujillo placed 21st at the Cherry Creek Steve Lohman Invitational on Saturday in Greenwood Village, Colorado.Trujillo finished the 5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 8.7 seconds. The Lady Thunderbirds were 13th in the 22-team field.“Mikaila ran a really solid time for her season debut,” East coach Rebecca Fournier said. “I was really happy with both teams. We came out stronger than we’ve ever started before.”Senior Connor Parks had the best finish on the boys side, placing 41st with a time of 17:57.7. The T-Birds placed 14th as a team in the 23-team field. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now UW’s depth takes hit with Hicks’ departure, Gibbs emerges as starter at LB Central's Nathanial Talich caught up quickly as wide receiver Matthew Jacquot thriving in move to line for East McInerney lights out as LCCC tops Spartans Criswell: Assessing the Cowboys midway through fall camp Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists