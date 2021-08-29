CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East junior Mikaila Trujillo placed 21st at the Cherry Creek Steve Lohman Invitational on Saturday in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Trujillo finished the 5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 8.7 seconds. The Lady Thunderbirds were 13th in the 22-team field.

“Mikaila ran a really solid time for her season debut,” East coach Rebecca Fournier said. “I was really happy with both teams. We came out stronger than we’ve ever started before.”

Senior Connor Parks had the best finish on the boys side, placing 41st with a time of 17:57.7. The T-Birds placed 14th as a team in the 23-team field.

