CHEYENNE — People with David Hondel’s temperament are becoming somewhat of a rarity in a world of instant gratification.
The Cheyenne East senior readily admits he would have loved to have seen extensive playing time on the football field prior to this season. However, he was content to put his head down and work hard. He was more than happy to absorb all he could from his coaches and the all-state-caliber teammates seeing the field ahead of him.
Hondel was sure his time would come, and he wanted to be ready to excel on the varsity stage. He has done just that through two games for the No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds (2-0) entering tonight’s matchup with third-ranked Thunder Basin (2-0).
The 6-foot, 160-pounder leads Class 4A in punt return average at 33.8 yards per attempt and 84.5 yards per game. Hondel is also No. 1 in total punt return yardage at 169.
He’s also caught nine passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns. His catches are tied for the most on East’s roster, while his touchdown receptions are two more than the next-best receiver.
In last week’s 45-7 win over Natrona County, Hondel caught six passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also had 76 punt return yards and a touchdown.
“I’ve kept my sights set on this year my whole high school career,” Hondel said.
“I was patient, kept working and kept trying to get better at whatever I could. I kept telling myself it was going to be my turn eventually.
“I knew if I kept working hard, good things were going to happen for me. I had to keep a good mindset and make the most of my opportunities when they came.”
Hondel’s work ethic wasn’t lost on his teammates or coaches.
“In the weight room, he’s a quiet kid who puts his headphones on and just does the work,” East coach Chad Goff said. “He’s always out here on the field doing extra work, whether it’s with our Jugs machine or catching balls from (quarterback Cam Hayes). He’s always doing extra.”
Hayes is quick to point out that Hondel’s proclivity for wearing his headphones in the weight room isn’t born out of an antisocial demeanor. It merely helps him tune out distractions.
“He’ll joke around with you, but when it comes to getting in the weight room and working hard and lifting, he just wants to get it done,” Hayes said.
Hondel caught just three passes for 22 yards as a junior. He also returned a pair of punts for a total of 23 yards.
East graduated three of its top four pass-catchers from a season ago, and Hondel did his best to be ready to fill their shoes.
“I had great mentors in Garet (Schlabs) and Dom (Kaszas),” Hondel said. “They’re great athletes, and I learned a lot from them. I watched what they were doing, and I talked to them a lot. That really helped me improve my play.
“We talked a lot about footwork. Garet and I talked a lot about releases, how to read and react to things and how to find holes in the defense when you’re running routes.”
Hondel also has benefitted from spending his eighth-grade and sophomore seasons playing quarterback.
“I can see what (Hayes) sees, I know what he’s looking for, what the defense is doing and where to look for gaps in the defense,” Hondel said. “It makes things easier for both of us.”
Although Hondel had 76 punt return yards and a return touchdown in the blowout win over Natrona, he knows he could have had even more yards and another touchdown. He had a punt return TD called back during the first quarter because of a block in the back.
“That was frustrating, but I had to keep my head up,” Hondel said. “I knew we’d force them to punt again, and I’d get a chance at another one. I put the first one out of my head and didn’t worry about flags on the second one because I knew our guys were going to do what they needed to and weren’t going to commit any penalties.”
Hayes ran down the T-Birds’ sideline with both arms raised above his head in celebration as it became clear Hondel was going to score on his second return. Hayes was elated Hondel got a second crack at breaking a return.
“That was so awesome,” Hayes said with a wide smile. “Any special-teams score is great to see. He earned that first one, but it got called back. Seeing him get the second one was amazing. It showed how well our special teams are put together.”
Hondel is confident that won’t be his only trip to the end zone on a return this season. If Hondel has proven anything this fall, it’s that he will be ready, should those opportunities come.
“Coach (Jesse) Blunn does a great job of teaching guys where they need to be and how the wall should be built when we’re returning,” Hondel said. “And those guys do an amazing job. I’ve got great blockers on our return team.”
