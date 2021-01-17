Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl drives to the basket during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado lays the ball into the hoop during a fast break during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen shoots an open close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado lays the ball into the hoop during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ashley Marshall lays the ball into the hoop during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl plays lockdown defensive in the back court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Darcy Jardine grabs a rebound during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl dribbles up court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado plays defense during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado shoots a three pointer during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl looks for an open teammate during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ruby Jacobsen shoots a three during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen shoots a close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Elysiana Fonseca boxes out a defender during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ashley Marshall shoots a contested close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado looks for a teammate while dribbling up court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl dribbles into the corner during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen leads a fast break during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East freshman Bradie Schlabs watches her half court three go into the basket as the first half clock expires during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl drives to the basket during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado lays the ball into the hoop during a fast break during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen shoots an open close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado lays the ball into the hoop during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ashley Marshall lays the ball into the hoop during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl plays lockdown defensive in the back court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Darcy Jardine grabs a rebound during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl dribbles up court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado plays defense during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado shoots a three pointer during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl looks for an open teammate during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ruby Jacobsen shoots a three during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen shoots a close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Elysiana Fonseca boxes out a defender during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Ashley Marshall shoots a contested close range shot during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Cheyenna Alvarado looks for a teammate while dribbling up court during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Boden Liljedahl dribbles into the corner during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Emma Jacobsen leads a fast break during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East freshman Bradie Schlabs watches her half court three go into the basket as the first half clock expires during a game against Rock Springs High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Lady T-Birds defeated Rock Springs, 67-41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A relentless defense and abundance of depth propelled third-ranked Cheyenne East to a 67-41 victory over Rock Springs on Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym.
The Lady Thunderbirds (7-1) finished with 13 steals as a team, and also held Rock Springs without a field goal for 10 minutes, 57 seconds across the first and second quarters. East limited the Tigers to 11 made free throws during that stretch. It led 30-15 after Rock Springs senior guard Hannah Shuler made a transition layup with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter.