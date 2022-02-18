CHEYENNE – Top-ranked Cheyenne East wasn’t defending the way coach Eric Westling has come to expect early in its matchup with No. 4 Laramie.
Westling let the Thunderdome know it when he chastised them during the quiet after a foul. The Lady Thunderbirds were not communicating well enough, and were committing fouls as a result.
East responded to Westling’s call for improved communication and turned that defensive effort into a 56-39 victory.
“We get a scheme going into every game, but part of what we rep every practice is communication,” Westling said. “If we don’t have that communication, we’re going to give up easy baskets or commit fouls. There were two or three possessions in a row early where I thought that’s what happened.
“They did a much better job of communicating after I let my frustration show there.”
The T-Birds (20-0 overall, 8-0 Class 4A East Conference) led by as much as 20 points during the third quarter. They held Laramie (12-7, 5-3) to just four points in the third period.
“We were able to move the ball and had figured out the pace of the game early,” first-year Lady Plainsmen coach Terrance Reese said. “We were doing a good job of taking care of the ball and playing with passion.
“We started turning the ball over, and East did a good job of exposing our press, made a couple (3-pointers) and then beat us on the boards. We gave up a lot of multiple-shot possessions because we were really struggling to rebound.”
The game was shaping up to be close, as both teams felt each other out and struggled to score early.
Kylin Shipman put Laramie up 5-2 with a basket and made free-throw midway through the first. That lead was short-lived, though.
East junior guard Boden Liljedahl put the T-Birds up for good with a transition basket on the ensuing possession. East led by as much as 17 points on three different occasions during the first half.
Liljedhal – who is tied with senior Jordan Jones as East’s leading scorer – finished with just seven points. She was saddled with foul trouble throughout the contest, picking up her second foul late in the first quarter, her third late in the second and her fourth early in the fourth.
Jones scored 12 of her game-high 19 points during the first half.
“We started moving the ball and getting into the offense instead of just running up the court and taking the first shot,” Jones said. “We also started locking in defensively and let that roll into our offense.
“We stayed with our man, played good help-side defense and covered the gaps. We were having a hard time with playing defense and communication once we started subbing. We needed a reminder to talk on defense.”
East faces Cheyenne South at 6 tonight at Storey Gym. Laramie plays at Cheyenne Central at 6 tonight.
EAST 56, LARAMIE 39
Laramie…… 9 15 4 11 – 39
Cheyenne East…… 15 20 13 8 – 56
Laramie: Adair 0, Milam 3, Shipman 12, Dorrell 2, Jensen 9, Moore 0, Martinez 0, Bluemel 3, Forrey 10.
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 19, M. Kaufman 0, Schlabs 11, Jardine 8, Cassat 0, Fonseca 3, Liljedahl 7, Walsh 8.