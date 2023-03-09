CASPER – Cheyenne East junior Bradie Schlabs has been one of the best on-ball defenders in the state of Wyoming this season.

On Thursday, in the opening game of the Class 4A state tournament, Schlabs showcased why by recording seven steals to lead a stout Lady Thunderbirds defense to a 46-28 win over Star Valley.


