CASPER – Cheyenne East junior Bradie Schlabs has been one of the best on-ball defenders in the state of Wyoming this season.
On Thursday, in the opening game of the Class 4A state tournament, Schlabs showcased why by recording seven steals to lead a stout Lady Thunderbirds defense to a 46-28 win over Star Valley.
“When you have that kind of drive (that she has), that correlates to defense,” East coach Eric Westling said. “It is just great to have a kid like that.”
Scoring came at a premium throughout the game. East held a 5-2 lead through the first six minutes of the contest, then freshman Peyton Hall knocked down a 3-pointer to give East a six-point lead.
Hall’s bucket sparked a 5-1 run over the next 2 minutes, 30 seconds, giving East a 13-3 lead at the end of the quarter.
Star Valley woke up offensively in the second quarter, and played its best offensive quarter of the game. The Braves outscored East 11-10 in the frame, but couldn't manage to cut into the lead.
That was, in part, due to timely buckets from East’s offense. While the T-Birds only managed 10 points in the period, all of them came at crucial moments. After Star Valley cut the lead to six, Hall sunk another trey to give East a nine-point advantage – a lead it would carry into the break.
Schlabs led East with eight points in the first half, but also came away with three timely steals to help the defense hold firm. They held Star Valley’s offense to just 14 first-half points and 6-for-19 shooting from the field.
Scoring once again came at a premium to open the second half. Both teams went through a nearly five-minute scoring lull before the first points of the half were scored.
East’s offensive struggles in the third quarter left the door wide open for Star Valley to mount a comeback. But once again, East’s defense stepped up in a big way. The T-Birds held Star Valley off the board until there were 18 seconds remaining in the quarter to give their offense time to find their footing.
With just under a minute left, two quick layups from Schlabs and Jade Brown gave East a 33-16 lead heading into the final quarter.
East’s defense continued to clamp down while the offense finally found its footing again. Just before the midway point in the fourth, Izzy DeLong scored her second layup of the period to give East a 42-22 lead – its largest of the game.
It proved to be the final cushion the team needed, as East bled the clock to walk away with the victory.
East has said time and time again that it is a team that takes pride in its ability to win games in a variety of ways. Schlabs said they are just as comfortable in tightly-contested, defensive struggles as they are in offensive shootouts.
“It just shows how much we have grown throughout the entire year,” she said. “It is good to have to face different situations in each game. We had different people step up in each of those games, so I think that plays a huge role in our success.
“I think it helps that we have fought a lot of adversity this year (in) a lot of tight games. It just shows that everyone has learned and grown together.”
Schlabs scored just four points in the second half on 2-of-5 shooting from the field, but also posted four more steals.
“I was just a little off on the offensive side,” Schlabs said. “I just wanted to give to my team in anyway that I could, and that was on the defensive end.”
But she didn't do it herself. The rest of the team stepped up to help shut down any offensive resurgence the Braves put forward. The team forced 23 total turnovers in the game, while also holding Star Valley to just 12-for-39 shooting from the field (30.8%).
“That was a lot of hard work from a lot of kids,” Westling said. “Whether it is our scout kids, or our second and third string, it is preparing mentally in practice and getting good looks to play great defense like that. So, it is hats off to our kids.”
East advances to the semifinals and will face a familiar foe in Cody – a team East has beaten in the past two state title games. Schlabs said the important thing now is to refocus and put what happened Thursday behind them.
“We just need to be in the right mindset, and we can’t be afraid to play (them),” Schlabs said. “It is a huge opportunity for us, and (everyone needs) to relax and be ready to go.”
EAST 46, STAR VALLEY 28
Star Valley...... 3 11 2 12 – 28
Cheyenne East...... 13 10 10 13 – 46
Star Valley: Engelhardt 6-12 0-0 12, Coles 0-5 0-0 0, B. Erickson 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Brog 2-4 0-0 4, Hale 1-4 0-0 2, C. Erickson 3-7 3-7 10. Totals: 12-39 3-7 28.
Cheyenne East: Q. Fonseca 0-0 0-0 0, DeLong 3-6 0-0 6, Booth 0-1 0-0 0, B. Schlabs 5-13 0-0 12, Perea 0-1 0-0 0, Pierson 0-0 0-0 0, Haws 3-5 0-0 6, Cassat 1-2 0-0 3, E. Fonseca 1-4 0-2 2, Liljedahl 2-6 3-5 7, Brown 2-2 0-2 4, Hall 2-4 0-0 6. Totals: 19-44 3-9 46.
3-pointers: SV 1-14 (Engelhardt 0-3, Coles 0-2, B. Erickson 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Brog 0-1, Hale 0-2, C. Erickson 1-3); East 5-14 (DeLong 0-2, B. Schlabs 2-4, Cassat 1-2, Liljedahl 0-2, Hall 2-4). Rebounds: SV 29 (Coles 9); East 28 (Brown 7). Assists: SV 4 (Engelhardt 2); East 9 (Liljedahl 4). Turnovers: SV 23 (Engelhardt 7), East 17 (Hall 5). Blocked shots: SV 2 (Engelhardt, Hale); East 4 (E. Fonseca 2). Steals: SV 9 (Coles 4), East 13 (B. Schlabs 7). Team fouls: SV 9, East 8.