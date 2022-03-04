CHEYENNE – It was a slow start for Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A East Conference tournament Thursday afternoon.
The third-seeded Thunderbirds only had seven points through the first 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the contest, and trailed by as much as 10 during the first quarter. However, a switch on the defensive side side of the ball and crashing the glass allowed East to quickly trim its deficit and pull away with a 77-64 win over sixth-seeded Cheyenne South at Storey Gym.
“Our kids play so hard, and their motors are so high, and sometimes when we get slowed down, we don’t do as good of a job in the half-court. We miss layups, we miss easy shots,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “But, when we’re full-speed, I think we’re a little bit better. That press got us going a little bit.”
LeeAndre Ray started the contest with a quick six points for the Bison and had nine points with six minutes still to play in the first quarter. It helped South eventually hold that 10-point lead late in the frame, until the East defense started to pose problems.
Out of a timeout with just under two minutes to play in the period, the T-Birds applied full-court pressure and forced three consecutive turnovers, leading to a quick seven points from Drew Jackson where East cut its deficit to 17-14 and trailed just 19-14 after the first period.
East carried that late-quarter momentum into the second, where they got a pair of early baskets off of offensive rebounds. A Jackson 3-point play with 6:16 remaining in the half gave East the 24-23 lead and its first lead of the contest.
“We worked on that press, but we just made some bad passes, and that’s frustrating because we had them frustrated,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “To their credit, they did some good things with pressure. But they also were rebounding better and that was the difference. You’re not going to beat a good team if you can’t get a rebound.”
The lead changed three more times before East countered with an 8-0 run and turned that into a 35-32 halftime advantage.
Midway through the third quarter, Zander Hardy stretched East’s lead to 50-41, and the T-Birds started to pull away, securing a double-digit lead on their next possession and maintaining it for almost the entire half. Aside from its full-court pressure, East was forcing tough shots in its half-court zone, which allowed it to grab rebounds and get out in transition.
“Rebounding was huge tonight,” said Jackson, who scored a game-high 31 points. “We’ve been a pretty good rebounding team, but when we’re not, teams keep it close with us. We do a good job of rebounding when we need to, and that helps our transition a lot.”
Added Horsley: “We started finishing better in the second half, ran transition a little bit better, and it allowed us to get after it a little bit.”
Garet Schlabs and Kysar Jolley both scored 10 points for East, and Jeramiah Moyte led the Bison with 25, while Ray added 19.
East (19-4) plays the winner of Central and Laramie at 7:30 Friday night. South (9-12) plays the loser at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Both games are at Storey Gym.
EAST 77, SOUTH 64
Cheyenne South…… 19 13 13 19 – 64
Cheyenne East…….. 14 21 22 20 – 77
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 8, Jo. Moyte 8, Ray 19, Je. Moyte 25, Alexander 10, Hart 0, Poutney 0, Fisher 2.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 6, Schlabs 10, Jackson 31, Jolley 10, Hardy 8, Mirich 2, Colgan 4, Pafford 2, Hayes 4, Bohlmann 0, Onisto 0.