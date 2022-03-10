CASPER – Defense helped Cheyenne East clinch a spot in the Class 4A state semifinals.
On Thursday night, the T-Birds held Rock Springs to just 39.1% from the field in a 69-46 victory at Casper College.
“The kids played really well defensively,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Our assistant coaches did a great job with the game plan and did a great job of scouting and the kids followed that scout really well.”
The T-Birds forced four early turnovers and took a 12-4 lead after the fourth which led to a Kysar Jolley bucket. A Brock Bider 3-pointer trimmed the Tigers’ deficit to 14-7 with just under a minute remaining in the first period, a lead that East took into the second.
Rock Springs transitioned to a zone defense late in the first quarter and early in the second, but the T-Birds countered with a 6-0 run that was capped with a Colter McAnelly finish, forcing a Tiger timeout with East leading 20-7 with 5 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
A pair of East steals led to four points at the other end, pushing its lead to 24-9. The turnovers were forced by East switching its defense and throwing different looks at the Tigers. However, Rock Springs responded with a 9-0 run and trailed 24-18 with 1:50 remaining in the first half and trailed 28-21 going into the locker room.
East was 0 for 7 from behind the arc in the first half, but shot 13 for 26 from the field. It was 1 for 11 from behind the arc in the game but still shot at a 57.4% clip.
“Our kids executed pretty well with our post work, our inside-out game has got to get better, but that’s OK and maybe (today) the outside shots will fall,” Horsley said. “Some games they don’t fall and they haven’t for three or four games, so maybe (today) we’ll light it up.”
The T-Birds held steady through the third quarter before a McAnelly 3-point play gave East a 35-21 advantage – its biggest lead to that point – before they pulled away.
“Our whole team just did better finishing inside. Not every day is your day shooting on the outside,” Jolley said. “But, we still got the job done on the boards and in the paint.”
Entering the weekend as the top rebounding team in 4A, the T-Birds out rebounding the Tigers 32-21 including 17-9 in the second half. Jolley finished with 18 points and a game-high nine rebounds and Drew Jackson added 17 points. McAnelly added 10 points and eight rebounds. Brock Bider scored 20 for the Tigers.
East plays the winner of Thursday night’s matchup between Riverton and Sheridan at 9 p.m. today at the Wyoming Center.
“Coming into the year, we didn’t have a ton of varsity experience and we’ve gotten better week to week defensively,” Horsley said. “And that’s the teams that win in March. We’ll toss it up (today) and see how it goes.”
EAST 69, ROCK SPRINGS 46
Rock Springs…… 7 14 7 19 – 46
Cheyenne East…… 14 14 14 27 – 69
Rock Springs: Stauffer 2-5 0-0 6, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Conrad 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Faigl 1-1 0-0 3, Anderson 0-1 1-2 1, Bider 9-16 0-0 20, Newman 1-5 1-1 3, Willey 0-3 1-2 1, Weidner 0-0 0-0 0, Butcher 2-3 0-0 4, Schoenfeld 2-8 2-3 6. Totals: 18-46 5-8 46.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 3-4 4-5 10, G. Schlabs 4-5 0-2 8, Rayl 0-1 0-0 0, Na. Mirich 1-6 0-0 2, Br. Bohlmann 2-3 1-1 5, Jackson 8-12 1-1 17, Onisto 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 1-2 1, Colgan 1-2 4-6 6, Hardy 0-3 0-0 0, Pafford 1-1 0-0 2, Jolley 7-10 3-4 18. Totals: 27-47 14-21.
3-pointers: Rock Springs 5-12 (Stauffer 2-3, Patterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Faigl 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Bider 2-3, Willey 0-2), East 1-11 (Na. Mirich 0-5, Jackson 0-2, Hardy 0-3, Jolley 1-1). Rebounds: Rock Springs 21 (Schoenfeld 7); East 32 (McAnelly 8). Assists: Rock Springs 9 (Schoenfeld 3); East 9 (G. Schlabs 5). Turnovers: Rock Springs 14 (Stauffer 3); East 11 (Jackson 3). Blocked shots: Rock Springs 1 (Thomas); East 1 (McAnelly). Steals: Rock Springs 3 (Three with 1); East 9 (G. Schlabs 2, Jackson 2). Team fouls: Rock Springs 19, East 12. Fouled out: Rock Springs 1 (Thomas).