CHEYENNE – Defense sparked transition offense for the No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East girls Thursday morning.
The Lady Thunderbirds forced Cheyenne South into 21 turnovers and frequently turned those extra possessions into points during a 57-19 win in the first round of the Class 4A East Conference tournament at Storey Gym.
“We got steals, got shots to fall and got into a rhythm,” said East junior guard Boden Liljedahl, who led all scorers with 15 points. “That’s our game, and we came out and executed right away.
“When had to settle into the half court, we reversed the ball real nicely and ran our offense really well.”
East (23-0 overall) grabbed an 11-2 lead midway through the first quarter, prompting Bison coach Brodie Epler to call timeout.
“We emphasized before the game that we had to break the press and get good shots up,” the first-year coach said. “Early on, we were getting shots. They weren’t wide-open bunnies, but they were makable shots.
“If we made those shots, maybe it’s 11-10 or 11-8. At that point, it’s a lot different situation. East made a run after that timeout. Not making shots hindered us and kept us from staying in this game.”
The T-Birds pushed their lead to 22-2 after the first quarter. They led 40-5 at halftime, and got two quick baskets in the second half to initiate a running clock for the remainder of the contest. East led by as much as 42.
“We talked about not waking up slow and getting our feet moving,” T-Birds coach Eric Westling said. “I was really happy with our ball movement initially. That’s the way our offense is supposed to look.
“Transition is a point of emphasis, and it’s the first 10 minutes of every practice. I’m really proud that we turned transition into points.”
East got 12 points from both senior Jordan Jones and sophomore Bradie Schlabs. The T-Birds play in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday.
South (0-21) was led Amya Smith, who scored six points. The Bison play an elimination game at 9 a.m. Friday.
EAST 57, SOUTH 19
Cheyenne South...... 2 3 7 7 – 19
Cheyenne East…… 22 18 8 9 – 57
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Quist 0, Wright 3, Montgomery 0, Brennan 0, Taylor 0, Smith 6, Williams 3, Zubia 0, K. VanTassell 4, Haggberg 0, Garcia 3.
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 12, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 7, B. Schlabs 12, Oswald 0, Jardine 2, DeLong 3, Cassat 1, Fonseca 0, Liljedahl 15, Gr. Goff 5, Walsh 0.
