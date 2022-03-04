CHEYENNE – Top-ranked Cheyenne East’s depth was put to the test during the semifinals of the Class 4A East Conference tournament Friday afternoon.
The Lady Thunderbirds passed with flying colors.
They overcame a game-ending injury to Bradie Schlabs and foul trouble for leading scorers Jordan Jones and Boden Liljedahl to beat Sheridan 67-46 at Storey Gym.
The game helped East coach Eric Westling drive home a message he frequently delivers to his team.
“Sometimes they get tired of hearing that you need every kid to be ready to go during the postseason,” Westling said. “It was good to see all those players step up and give us what we needed.”
The T-Birds (24-0) earned a state tournament bid with their win. They'll face Thunder Basin (19-4) in the conference title game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
During the game’s first minute, Schlabs poked the ball away from a Sheridan player before diving to the floor in an effort to corral a steal. A handful of players also went for the ball and landed on top of Schlabs, breaking a few of her teeth.
Jones, a senior, was whistled for her second foul with 4 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Liljedahl, a junior, picked up her second foul with 1:32 to play in the opening quarter. Jones and Liljedahl were called for their third fouls 17 seconds apart during the second frame.
Enter Maddie Kaufman.
The sophomore has been the first player off the bench for the T-Birds all season. She entered the contest as their fifth-leading scorer at six points per game.
Kaufman poured in a career-high 17 points Friday, including 11 during the first half. She also snared four rebounds.
“I knew I had to pick it up and make sure I brought the energy the team needed,” she said. “I had to keep my composure and do what I needed to do. I kept in all my nerves, looked for good shots and looked for my teammates.”
Kaufman’s big game came as no surprise to East.
Junior guards Izzy DeLong and Taylor Cassat also were pressed into more playing time than usual Friday. Cassat chipped in with four points, while DeLong’s primary contributions came defensively and in the press break.
“Our bench really stepped up,” said Jones, who scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. “Our coaches are always talking about how there’s going to be a time when the bench needs to step up and give us quality minutes, and they did that.
“They showed how good they are and that they can play with other varsity teams. (Kaufman) was so calm and composed out there, and really handled her business. I’m so proud of her.”
East never trailed, racing out to a 15-0 lead before Adeline Burgess made a free throw with 1:45 left in the first. Burgess added a jumper in the final second of the opening quarter to cut the lead to 15-3.
The T-Birds led by as much as 33 points early in the fourth quarter.
Liljedahl scored 16 points. Senior forward Kiera Walsh chipped in with nine.
Samantha Spielman led Sheridan (12-10) with 11 points.
EAST 67, SHERIDAN 46
Sheridan…… 3 10 11 22 – 46
Cheyenne East…… 15 20 17 15 – 67
Sheridan: Mitzel 2, Bilyeu 2, Burgess 9, Olson 0, Bunting 3, Larsen 5, Williams 6, McMullen 0, Spielman 11, Chase 0, A. Ligocki 6, Gardner 2.
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 15, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 17, B. Schlabs 0, Oswald 0, Jardine 2, DeLong 0, Cassat 4, Fonseca 4, Liljedahl 16, Goff 0, Walsh 9.