CHEYENNE — Dom Kaszas was expected to add depth to an already strong group of Cheyenne East sprinters when he arrived in the Capital City.

The senior did just that — and then some — while winning the 55- and 200-meter dashes, and helping East win the 4x200 relay at the Class 4A indoor state meet earlier this month.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

