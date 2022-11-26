Replacing a star running back is never an easy task. However, that was the exact position Cheyenne East coach Chad Goff found himself in when Cade Pugh graduated.
But when Pugh finished his time at East in May, Goff knew he had an ace in the hole. Drew Jackson, who slotted in at wide receiver a season earlier, was always the guy to replace Pugh in the backfield.
Jackson made sure his coach’s intuition paid off. During the recently completed season, Jackson compiled more than 1,600 yards of total offense (1,017 rushing, 601 receiving) to become the Swiss Army knife of the Thunderbirds’ offense.
Jackson’s outstanding play during the 2022 season earned him first-team all-state honors as both a running back and as a safety. It also earned him WyoSports’ Laramie County football player of the year.
“I was super excited to return to my natural position (after last year),” Jackson said. “… I guess you could say it worked out pretty well.”
Jackson’s success is, in part, due to the offense in which he plays. Goff’s offense, similar to Lincoln Riley’s offense at the University of Southern California, is heavily predicated on pushing the ball down the field, controlling tempo and creating mismatches to keep the defense guessing.
What is not widely known about that style of offense is how heavily predicated it is on a successful running game and a great feature back. That is where Jackson comes into play.
Jackson is not only a threat running the ball, he is also a major component to the passing game. Playing wide receiver the season prior really helped Jackson develop as a pass catcher and a route runner.
Due to Jackson’s speed, he is a nightmare for opposing linebackers to cover out of the backfield. The 6-foot running back is also a matchup nightmare on the outside, where he can use his size to pick on smaller corners and safeties.
“He is so important to our offense,” Goff said. “Having Drew be so versatile helps our offense and helps others do well with the ball in their hands.”
Jackson’s lighting-fast speed is another component of his success. Anyone who watches him can see pretty quickly that once he gets past the second level of the defense, he is likely to rip off a big gain because he is able to outrun most defenders.
Most top-tier running backs possess this kind of breakaway speed. Where Jackson separates himself is in his elite vision and quickness. Jackson is able to use these two abilities, along with his speed, to find hoes at the line of scrimmage quickly, make one cut and burst through them for big gains.
These skills give him a similar comparison to San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery. Similar to McCaffery, Jackson possesses game-breaking abilities and is a mismatch nightmare for defenses. Goff said he watched some of McCaffery’s tape before a game and told Jackson to “Go do that.”
“During practice one time, he was like ‘If you are blocking, and you can’t find anyone, just go out and release into a route, just like Christian McCaffery,’” Jackson said. “That kind of made me laugh a little and made me excited. I guess you could say I model my game after Christian McCaffery, because he does a lot of the same stuff I do.”
Jackson’s skill set was on full display in East’s 28-17 win over crosstown rival Cheyenne Central. Jackson finished the game with 282 yards of total offense (171 rushing, 111 receiving), but made two crucial plays that showcased the junior running back’s abilities to a major extent.
On their final drive of the first half, the T-Birds faced a second-and-30 from deep in their own territory. Goff was content to get out of the shadow of the end zone and head into the break tied.
That was until Jackson ripped off 30-yard run to pick up the first down near midfield. While they didn’t end up scoring on the drive, the play showcased Jackson’s ability to change a game in a split second.
Jackson made one other huge play against Central to start the fourth quarter. After East’s defense forced a three-and-out to begin the final frame, Jackson ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run to give East a commanding lead. Once Jackson made it past the line of scrimmage, no one came close to catching him.
“He is just so explosive and dynamic,” Goff said. “He creates so much opportunity.”
While Jackson gets a ton of credit and respect for his offensive game, he is also a force on defense. After all, it is his favorite side of the ball to play on.
Jackson is one of the best ball-hawking safeties in Class 4A. He finished the 2022 season with 55½ tackles, 29 solo tackles and 3½ tackles for loss.
Where Jackson made his name defensively was in taking the ball away. Jackson recorded five interceptions on the season to finish tied for first place with Central’s Marcus DeHoff.
Jackson credits a lot of his defensive success this year to his time spent at wide receiver, where he learned how to read what a quarterback was thinking.
“I think that it helped to be able to know where the quarterback was going to throw it,” Jackson said. “Shooting those gaps and picking off the ball was better this year than it ever has been.”
Jackson is no stranger to the success he has had and the talent he possesses. He is a confident athlete who knows what he is capable of. However, he is also an incredibly humble young man and has not let the success get to his head.
“That’s just something that my parents have taught me since I was a little kid,” Jackson said. “Going into East – it is a great program with great coaches who also encourage staying humble and thanking your teammates for everything they do.”
East fell short of its ultimate goal of winning the state title with a 34-23 loss to Sheridan in the championship game.
Jackson, alongside standout quarterback Cam Hayes, will headline a strong incumbent senior class that is itching to get back out there and build upon an already successful season, Jackson said.
Time will tell if they are able to repeat the success East found this season. However, Jackson’s abilities, both offensively and defensively, will surely help.
“The sky is the limit for Drew,” Goff said. “He has a great attitude, and he works hard. He is just a great, hard-nosed kid that is not afraid to work.”