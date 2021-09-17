CHEYENNE – An early run gave Laramie all the momentum it needed on Thursday evening.
The Lady Plainsmen jumped out to a 9-1 advantage in the first set, leading them to a 25-13, 25-21, 27-25 sweep over Cheyenne East in both teams’ first conference tilt of the season.
Five of Laramie’s first points of the contest came on hitting errors from East.
“That’s not the team that we are and it was kind of a domino effect. We didn’t start great and we let it affect us,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “It’s hard to battle back from that deficit.”
Laramie eventually held a 19-5 lead at one point in the first set before the Lady Thunderbirds managed to find a little bit of rhythm. It wasn’t enough, however, and senior Morgann Jensen ended the opening set with a kill.
East junior Elyisiana Fonseca provided some life for the home team early in the second set. She scored tree of East’s first four points.
With the set tied 13-13, Jensen notched another kill and was followed by an Anna Gatlin service ace, giving Laramie the 15-13 advantage. East never recovered and Laramie went on three separate runs of three or more points to take a 2-0 lead in the match while the T-Birds continued to struggle to get any offense going.
“Passing was a main (problem) and I, myself, struggled a lot,” East sophomore Janie Merritt said. “But I feel like we weren’t giving it our all and the energy seemed lower today than normal.”
That energy picked up in the third set when the T-Birds jumped out to a 5-1 lead after back-to-back block-kill combos from Kiera Walsh.
Laramie gradually chipped away at its deficit, including going on a four-point run to knot the score 16-16. East responded and was up 23-20 after a Hannah Harrington kill. But East couldn’t close it out and Laramie prevailed, ending the contest on a Maddy Stucky kill.
“We put our kids in enough situations where we’re down and we’re trying to figure out a way to win in practice that it carries over into moments like this,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “And I feel like our group just handles stress really well and executes under pressure.”
Laramie was without its all-state senior in Alexis Stucky, who is preparing for the FIVB world championships with the USA Volleyball’s under-18 national team. Still, Laramie was able to dig deep when it needed to without its best player.
“We really focused on coming together as a team and filling that spot that Alexis would fill,” Maddy said. “East gave us a fight and we played our best when they played their best.”
Maddy had 13 kills 21 assists. Anna Gatlin added 10 kills for the Lady Plainsmen. Fonseca paced the T-Birds with eight kills and two aces. Harrington and Jenna Merritt each added seven kills. East hit at a .126 percentage.
Laramie hosts Cheyenne Central at 5 p.m. today. East and Cheyenne South will square off at 6 p.m. today at South.