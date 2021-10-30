CHEYENNE – A big-play offense and a bend-but-don’t-break defense carried Cheyenne East to a 31-12 victory over visiting Campbell County in the opening round of the Class 4A football playoffs Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The Thunderbirds had 21 offensive plays for 10 or more yards, including all four of their touchdowns.
“Our defense played really well in the red zone,” East coach Chad Goff said. “They bent a little bit at times, but they truly didn’t break. We got a couple stops that gave us confidence that built throughout the game.
“There were a couple long pass plays, but that sort of thing happens. That’s a credit to Campbell County because they kept fighting.”
East ran just eight plays during the first quarter, while the Camels ran 21. Campbell County (4-6) had three fourth-down conversions on its third drive of the first quarter. It lined up for a 29-yard field goal, but the holder couldn’t get the snap down and threw an incomplete pass to end the drive at East’s 12.
The T-Birds (8-2) responded with a 12-play, 88-yard drive that ended when sophomore quarterback Camden Hayes found junior receiver Garet Schlabs over the middle for a 13-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
That was the first of Schlabs’ three receiving touchdowns. He finished with 239 receiving yards, and also had an interception on defense.
Hayes was making his third start behind center in place of senior Gavin Goff, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 8. Hayes completed 15 of 23 passes for 305 yards and three scores. He also ran for 35 yards on 15 carries.
“I’m a lot more comfortable than I was three weeks ago,” Hayes said. “I’ve grown up a lot, I’ve developed chemistry with the receivers, and the line did a great job of keeping guys off of me.”
The T-Birds took a 21-0 lead into halftime. Schlabs had a 19-yard touchdown grab midway through the second quarter, and senior running back Cade Pugh burst up the middle for a 24-yard score with 2 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the frame.
Pugh picked up 137 of East’s 180 rushing yards on the night, helping keep the chains moving and Campbell County honest defensively.
“I thought all of the yards he got were tough yards,” Goff said. “He did a great job of trusting the O-line. We weren’t getting huge holes because Campbell County has some really big cats you have to block.
“(Pugh) took advantage of the holes that were there and fought for some good yards. He rushed for 137 yards, but those didn’t come in huge chunks. They came a little bit at a time because he was battling.”
Senior Landen LaRue gave the T-Birds a 24-0 lead with a 20-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
The Camels’ offense was slowed during the second and third quarters. The only one of their six drives that cleared midfield during those frames was one that ended on East’s 35 during the second quarter.
Campbell County found its footing during the fourth. Freshman quarterback Mason Drube connected with Will Miller for a 74-yard catch-and-run that gave the Camels first-and-goal from the East 8.
Miller was stopped at the goal line by East junior linebacker Ethan Brinkman on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
East needed just six plays to go 99 yards for a touchdown. The drive ended when Hayes tossed the ball to Schlabs – who was being trailed by two defenders – for a 37-yard touchdown.
“That was a great ball,” Schlabs said. “Camden did a great job of just dropping it over their heads so I could make a play on the ball.”
Campbell County got on the scoreboard with 7:16 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Drube to Jace Walter.
Levi Palmer recovered Morgan Dykes’ onside kick at the East 36, and Drube found Jeff Pelton on the very next play to cut the lead to 31-12.
The Camels recovered a second onside kick, but that drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-31 from the East 45.
Drube finished the night with 332 passing yards. Schlabs and Drew Jackson had interceptions for East, which plays at second-seeded Rock Springs (8-2) in the semifinals on Friday.
Brinkman posted 13.5 tackles (five solo, 2.5 for loss) and a pass breakup. Nathan Mirich added 11 tackles (five solo, one for loss).
“We did a good job of putting pressure on them with our pass rush,” East linebacker Colby Olson said. “We gave up some yards, but we did a good job of toughening up when we really needed to.”
EAST 31, CAMPBELL CO. 12
Campbell County…… 0 0 0 12 – 12
Cheyenne East…… 0 21 3 7 – 31
SCORING SUMMARY Second Quarter
CE: Schlabs 13 pass from Hayes (LaRue kick), 8:26.
CE: Schlabs 19 pass from Hayes (LaRue kick), 4:45.
CE: Cade Pugh 24 run (LaRue kick), 2:16.
Third Quarter
CE: LaRue 20 field goal, 5:24.
Fourth Quarter
CE: Schlabs 37 pass from Hayes (LaRue kick), 8:01.
CC: Walter 4 pass from Drube (Miller run failed), 7:16.
CC: Pelton 36 pass from Drube (Drube pass failed), 7:05.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Campbell County: Vandom 1-2, Pelson 2-21, Drube 10-6, Carter 14-38, Miller 9-1, Hudspeth 2-7. Cheyenne East: Jackson 3-1, Cade Pugh 22-137, Schlabs 3-(minus-11), Renton 2-18, Hayes 15-35.
Passing
Campbell County: Drube 14-32-2 332, Vandom 0-1-0 0. Cheyenne East: Hayes 15-23-0 305,
Receiving
Campbell County: Sharkey 1-18, Gossel 1-33, Pelton 2-86, Walter 1-4, Miller 2-79, Tompkins 4-70, Dymond 3-42. Cheyenne East: Jackson 2-48, Schlabs 10-239, Culver 1-10, Pugh 2-8.