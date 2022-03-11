CASPER – A third quarter eruption from Cheyenne East shifted the tides in a Class 4A state semifinal Friday night.
Following a first half that featured six lead changes and four ties, the top-seeded Lady T-Birds led the West's second seed, Natrona County, by six points at halftime. East took control out of the break, outscoring the Fillies 18-5 in the third period on its way to a 64-49 victory at the Wyoming Center to clinch a spot in Saturday’s state title game against Cody. It’s the fifth consecutive state championship appearance for the T-Birds.
“It’s just a lot of kids that love competing and a lot of kids that know where they’re at and know what time of the year it is,” East coach Eric Westling said. “They knew what they needed to do in the third quarter, so I didn’t say much. They just came out and knew what they needed to do.”
Emily Manville tied the game for the first time with a Natrona free throw with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first period, but a triple from Maddie Kaufman and a steal and finish from Elysiana Fonseca gave the T-Birds a 11-6 lead.
Another 3 from Manville sparked a 7-0 run, however, and the Fillies grabbed their first lead of the game with a bucket from Megan Hagar. Hagar finished with nine points in the first half. With her second 3 of the first quarter, Kaufman put East back in front entering the second quarter.
After a pair of lead changes, Katelynn Campbell tied the game for the fourth time with 2:48 remaining in the first half before Boden Liljedahl netted her first points of the game with a 3, giving East a 27-24 lead. A Bradie Schlabs triple helped the T-Birds take a 32-24 lead into the break.
The Natrona zone defense kept East off balance throughout the first half, and the T-Birds committed seven first-half turnovers. In the second half, they were able to break the zone defense down with cutting and movement. East only made one 3-pointer during its third-quarter surge.
“They flatten that 3-2 zone out to try and take away shooters, and we’ve expected something like that most of the year, (but) we haven’t seen it,” Westling said. "It took a minute to adjust to it; they were running us off our spots. But, I thought we did fairly well playing at our pace in the second half.”
Natrona didn’t make one field goal in the third quarter, with all five of its points coming on free throws. East also outrebounded Natrona 10-4 in the third quarter and 41-23 in the game. That included 16-5 on the offensive glass, which led to 11 second-chance points for East.
“We just had to calm down and run our offense, and then we started finding open layups and open 3s,” Kaufman said. "It also helped we were grabbing more rebounds in the third quarter … our bigs would get a rebound and get that extra pass out.”
Midway through the third quarter, Kiera Walsh grabbed one of those offensive boards and put it back up, and Kaufman followed it with a 3-point play to extend East’s lead to 20 points as it pulled away.
Kaufman paced East with 15 points, while Schlabs added 13, and Jordan Jones had 12. Kiera Walsh added eight points and eight rebounds for the T-Birds. Campbell led the Fillies with 15, and Hagar netted 12.
Undefeated at 27-0, the state title game will be a battle of unbeaten teams, with Cody entering the game 24-0. Its last loss came against East in last year’s state championship game.
“We just need to keep working together (today) and do what we do,” Kaufman said.
EAST 64, NATRONA 49
Cheyenne East…… 14 18 18 14 — 64
Natrona County………. 13 13 5 18 — 49
Cheyenne East: Jones 6-13 0-0 12, M. Kaufman 6-12 1-1 15, B. Schlabs 5-11 0-0 13, Jardine 4-5 0-0 8, Cassat 0-0 0-0 8, Fonseca 2-4 1-2 5, Liljedahl 1-9 0-0 3, Walsh 3-5 2-4 8. Totals: 27-59 4-7 64.
Natrona County: Campbell 5-8 4-5 15, Hagar 5-9 0-0 12, Manville 2-7 1-2 7, Blom 0-4 1-2 1, Patik 3-10 1-2 8, Sybrant 2-8 2-3 6. Totals: 17-46 9-14 49.
3-pointers: East 6-20 (Jones 0-2, Kaufman 2-5, Schlabs 3-6, Liljedahl 1-6, Walsh 0-1); Natrona (Campbell 1-3, Hagar 2-4, Manville 2-7, Blom 0-2, Patik 1-2, Sybrant 0-1). Rebounds: East 41 (Fonseca 9); Natrona 23 (Blom 5); Assists: East 13 (Liljedahl 4); Natrona 9 (Patik 5). Turnovers: East 12 (Jones 4); Natrona 12 (Blom 5). Blocked shots: East 2 (Schlabs, Jardine); Natrona 2 (Manville, Blom). Steals: East 6 (Jones 2); Natrona 7 (Patik 2). Team fouls: East 13; Natrona 10.