CHEYENNE – Jordan Jones had just given Cheyenne East a one-point lead on Thunder Basin when she missed the second of two free throws.
The senior charged toward the basket and corralled the rebound only to have the ball knocked out of her hands. The ball found its way to junior guard Boden Liljedahl, who picked it up and fired a shot from the left wing that found nothing but net.
That 3-pointer gave the Lady Thunderbirds a four-point lead and helped them grab a 63-57 victory in the Class 4A East Conference tournament championship game.
“We expect a game like that from a quality program like Thunder Basin,” East coach Eric Westling said. “They did a heck of a job all night and really battled us. We had to believe in each other.
“We ask a lot of our kids, and they’re in it together. That showed it in this game.”
Jones’ go-ahead free throw resulted in the eighth and final lead change of the contest. The game also was tied seven times.
Jones was 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, and finished with a game high 28 points.
East (25-0 overall) was 11 of 14 from the free-throw line during the fourth quarter, and 28 for 36 on the game. Liljedahl was 10 for 12, and finished with 17 points.
“We were trying to be aggressive and take them out of their game,” Jones said. “We really wanted to put a lot of pressure on them.”
The T-Birds were without all-state guard Bradie Schlabs, who suffered broken teeth and a broken nose while diving for a loose ball early in a semifinal win over Sheridan.
East took control early, leading by as much as six points during the first quarter. It pushed that lead to 22-14 on a corner 3-pointer from Izzy DeLong with 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second period.
The Bolts (19-5) responded with n 8-0 spurt. Joelie Spelts knotted the score when she grabbed a missed 3-pointer and put it back under pressure with 5:18 left in the first half.
Thunder Basin continued its run with four made free throws to pull ahead 26-22. East managed to take a 32-30 lead into halftime.
“We needed to do a better job of talking on defense, because they were setting a lot of off-ball screens and we had people getting lost and being late to the help side,” said Jones, who also pulled down six rebounds. “We had to talk to each other, keep our heads on a swivel and basic stuff like that.”
The T-Birds have averaged 65.5 points while holding their opponents to just shy of 34 points per outing. They welcomed the close game heading into the 4A state tournament.
“This game was so fun, and it was something we needed,” Liljedahl said.
East is the East Conference’s No. 1 seed for state, and will open the tournament against West No. 4 Rock Springs at 6 p.m. Thursday at Casper College.
Laney McCartey led Thunder Basin with 18 points, while Spelts and Gabby Mendoza both scored 11.
EAST 63, THUNDER BASIN 57
Thunder Basin…… 14 16 13 14 – 57
Cheyenne East…… 17 15 11 20 – 63
Thunder Basin: Westbrook 2, K. Solem 5, McCarty 18, Williams 6, Carlson 2, Mendoza 11, Pilon 2, Cox 0, Spelts 11.
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 28, M. Kaufman 6, Jardine 1, DeLong 5, Cassat 0, Fonseca 1, Liljedahl 17, Walsh 5.