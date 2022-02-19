CHEYENNE – Being whistled for a foul was the furthest thing from Kysar Jolley’s mind as he stepped to his right with Cheyenne South guard LeeAndre Ray barreling down the court with a full head of steam.
“I had to step in and help Garet (Schlabs) because LeeAndre had a lot of speed and was going straight down the lane,” Jolley said. “I just went up there and tried to block it clean.”
The Cheyenne East junior got his right hand on the ball as Ray tried to effort it to the rim. Jolley’s block sealed the Thunderbirds’ 64-62 double-overtime victory Friday night at Storey Gym.
South (8-11 overall, 2-6 Class 4A East Conference) held a 49-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s becoming really frustrating for this team to do so many things well and never get the pay off,” Bison coach Jeff Bailey said. “These kids really hung tough for four quarters and the extra time.
“The ball just didn’t bounce our way, and that was the difference. It feels like that has happened so often this season. But we’re right in there. Hopefully we can find a way to win some of these over the next couple weeks.”
Jolley finished with 11 points. His final point of the night came in the waning seconds of the second overtime session when he made the first of two free throw attempts to put East up 63-62.
“I tried to stick to my regular routine, drown out as much of the noise that I could and make the shots,” Jolley said.
South led 29-23 after holding East (18-3, 7-2) to just four points in the second quarter. The T-Birds twice trimmed the advantage to one point during the third quarter, but found themselves behind 49-41 heading into the final frame.
East used a 10-0 run to pull ahead midway through the fourth. Drew Jackson turned a steal into a transition basket to give the T-Birds a 51-49 edge with 4 minutes, 39 seconds remaining. The teams traded the lead two more times after that, but neither squad led by more than two points the rest of regulation.
Ray got South’s only points of the first overtime when he converted a Jeramiah Moyte steal into a layup. East (18-3, 7-2) responded with a Colter McAnelly bucket along the baseline.
The Bison led for much of the second overtime. They held a 61-59 lead when East senior guard Zander Hardy made a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:26 to play.
The T-Birds never trailed after that.
“We had to gut through it because we never really played well the entire night,” Jolley said. “We just had to grind it out.”
Ray led all scorers with 21 points, while Marcus Manzanares added 18 for the Bison. Moyte chipped in with 10.
Hardy paced East with 18 points, while sophomore Drew Jackson scored 15 points before fouling out with less than a minute to play in the second overtime. McAnelly netted 10 before fouling out.
EAST 64, SOUTH 62, 2OT
Cheyenne East…… 19 4 18 15 2 6 – 64
Cheyenne South…… 16 13 20 7 2 4 – 62
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 10, G. Schlabs 9, Na. Mirich 1, Jackson 15, Hardy 18, Jolley 11.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 2, Jo. Moyte 2, Ray 21, Je. Moyte 10, Alexander 9, Manzanares 18.