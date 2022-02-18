CHEYENNE – No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East closed Thursday night’s game with visiting Laramie the way it started, and finished with a 55-41 victory at the Thunderdome.
The Thunderbirds (17-3 overall, 6-2 Class 4A East Conference) held a 19-13 lead after the first quarter, and had a 30-21 halftime advantage.
Laramie (10-9, 2-6) cut that lead to just two points on a handful of occasions during the third quarter. East junior guard Garet Schlabs pushed the lead to 38-34 with a drive down the left side of the lane, and sophomore Drew Jackson extended the lead to 40-34 with a transition drive on the following possession.
Laramie trimmed the lead to 40-37 when Karson Busch made a 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 44 seconds remaining.
T-Birds junior Colter McAnelly posted up Laramie’s Mahlon Morris for a bucket with 5:42 to play, giving East a 42-37 lead. Laramie never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
Jackson paced East with 11 points, while Schlabs, McAnelly and Nathan Mirich all scored 10 points. Senior guard Zander Hardy added eight points. The T-Birds face Cheyenne South at 7:30 tonight at Storey Gym.
Laramie’s Morrs led all scorers with 13 points, while Busch and Diego Medina both had 10 points. The Plainsmen play at Cheyenne Central at 7:30 tonight at the Central Fieldhouse.