CHEYENNE — This season has been a near carbon copy of last fall for the Cheyenne East boys golf team.

The Thunderbirds have won all four team events they’ve played in entering the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament, which starts Friday at the Powder Horn in Sheridan. Last fall, East won three of five tournaments and placed second in the other two. All five players who teed it up at last year’s state tournament also returned to the lineup this fall.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.

comments powered by Disqus