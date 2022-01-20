Cheyenne East guard Garet Schlabs, right, drives to the basket after getting a screen from senior forward Tate Bishop, center, as Laramie’s Trey Enzi comes to help defensively during East’s 60-44 win Wednesday. Carol Ryczek/Special to WyoSports
LARAMIE – The teams certainly liked to run the court and catch the other a step behind in transition.
But when the wind sprints were over, the Cheyenne East boys basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 60-44 win against Laramie Wednesday evening in the LHS main gym. It was the East Conference opener for both teams.
“Our conference is going to be really tough, and we had a good run to start the game,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We were also telling our kids Laramie was going to have a run, and they had a good run to come back.
“I was proud of our kids for stepping up and making shots when they needed to. Defensively, we did some good things. We don’t play a whole lot of different defenses, but tonight we were able, and the kids adjusted to that, as well.”
The third-ranked T-Birds (12-1 overall, 1-0 East) started the game with an 8-0 run en route to a 15-11 lead after the first quarter.
The Plainsmen (8-4, 0-1) chipped away at the lead and took a 21-20 lead with 3 minutes left before halftime. The only reason the T-Birds led 29-27 at the break was because of a long-distance buzzer-beater from Zander Hardy.
“After we got ourselves down, I thought our zone was really good to get us back in the basketball game,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “We got out in transition and executed offensively.
“We talked about the keys to beating East were: No. 1, you have to be really good in defensive transition, and we did a decent job there. We had to be good on the glass in terms of blocking out and rebounds, and we gave up way too many offensive rebounds and scores on the offensive glass. No. 3, which was our undoing, we had to take care of the basketball, and in the second half, we had a ton of turnovers.”
Nine players ended up in the scoring column for East, led by 14 points each from Garet Schlabs and Drew Jackson. Tate Bishop added 13 points.
The Plainsmen were led by Trey Enzi’s 14 points. Jackson Devine had nine points, and Neil Summers added seven points.