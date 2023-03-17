CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East boys soccer team kicked off its 2023 season with a bang on Friday night with a blowout win over visiting Gering (Neb.) High School.
The Thunderbirds potted five goals and 29 total shots en route to a 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs.
“I don’t think I could question anyone’s energy or effort level,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “Everyone played about as hard as they could. That is all we could really ask for coming into a first game, and coming out with a win is a cherry on top.”
The T-Birds struggled to generate much of anything throughout the first five minutes of the contest. They spent most of that time defending in their own zone, but managed to prevent any dangerous chances from going toward their own net. East’s offense had two chances during that span, but neither found their way into the net.
Just past the 10-minute mark of the contest, East’s offense finally started to come alive. It had four dangerous attempts in the next five minutes, which either just missed or were handled by Gering goalkeeper Gabriel Duthilleul.
But the Bulldogs could not keep the dam from breaking, and in the 14th minute, East finally struck. Liam Taylor put a shot past Duthilleul after the ball found him from about 15 feet out to make it 1-0.
The T-Birds continued to press following Taylor’s goal, and continued to get good looks. However, Gering’s defense managed to hold the fort and not let East capitalize on any of its prime scoring chances.
In the 33rd minute, East’s Hunter Sallee scored off a beautiful feed from Connor Kling to make it 2-0. Four minutes later, Sallee found the back of the net again after he centered a ball that deflected off a Bulldogs defender and into the back of the net to make it 3-0 heading into halftime.
Sallee completed the hat trick in the 47th minute. East got back-to-back corner kicks, and after the first one was sent out of bounds by the Bulldogs, Sallee stepped up and bent the shot into the far-side corner to give the T-Birds a 4-0 lead.
East got one more goal just over four minutes later off the foot of Edwin Lopez. Lopez slipped by the defense and dribbled the ball in on a partial breakaway, firing his shot passed Duthilleul to make it 5-0.
“We were making good overlapping runs, and we were playing good through-balls,” Sallee said. “We were doing a good job finding each other behind the defense.”
East’s defense held Gering without a shot for more than 20 minutes in the contest and carried that streak deep into the second half. Just past the halfway point of the second half, Gering junior Uriah Ybarra split past the defenders and got his team on the board.
Despite recording a late goal, Gering couldn't find a way to generate any momentum off of it. East’s defense clamped down once again, allowing just one more harmless shot on net. The T-Birds did not score again the rest of the night, but continued to generate dangerous chances down the stretch to seal the victory.
In total, East outshot Gering 29-6 in total shots and 19-6 in shots on goal.
“We were able to put lots of shots on goal,” Sallee said. “With the wind, we were shooting pretty well. It was a good thing that we had the wind with us, and we were able to put a quite a few goals in the back of the net.”
East’s defense held down the fort for most of the night. While the offense continuously generated dangerous chances, the defense allowed just one truly dangerous shot on goal the entire game.
Despite the quality win and success on the field, Cameron knows that his team can be better on the both ends of the field.
“We have to find a way to make sure our back four continue to stay connected, communicate with one another and keep the ball in front," he said. “... I thought as the game went on, we settled in, in terms of trying to keep possession and put ourselves into dangerous spots. Obviously, when the ball hits the back of the net five times, that is a positive for us.”
EAST 5, GERING 1
Halftime: 3-0 East.
Goal: East, Taylor (Kling), 11, East, Sallee (Kling), 33, East, Sallee (unassisted), 37, East, Sallee (unassisted), 47, East, Lopez (unassisted), 51. Gering, Ybarra (unassisted), 60.
Shots: Gering 6, East 29. Shots on goal: Gering 6, East 19. Saves: Gering 14 (Duthilleul 14); East 5 (Miller 2, Ward 3). Corner kicks: Gering 2, East 8. Offsides: Gering 1. East 2. Fouls: Gering 11, East 10. Yellow cards: Gering 2 (Prokop, 12. Duthilleul, 45).