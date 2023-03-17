Hunter Sallee
Buy Now

Cheyenne East sophomore Hunter Sallee (11) takes a free kick during a soccer game at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, March 17, 2023. 

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East boys soccer team kicked off its 2023 season with a bang on Friday night with a blowout win over visiting Gering (Neb.) High School.

The Thunderbirds potted five goals and 29 total shots en route to a 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus