CHEYENNE — Nash Coleman was reminded of a cold, hard fact about the sport of golf on Friday: It’s possible to play better, but not score better.
Such was the case for the Cheyenne East junior during the second round of the Cheyenne Invitational at Airport Golf Club. He felt like he played better overall, but he carded his second consecutive round of 1-over-par 71.
Coleman’s two-round score of 2-over 142 was good enough to win the individual title by three strokes.
“I hit the ball better, even though I shot the same score,” Coleman said. “I just had a couple unlucky breaks at the beginning of my round, but I hung with it and came out fine.
“I struck it better, hit more of my lines and did more of what I was trying to do.”
Coleman’s Thunderbirds also claimed the team title. Their score of 25-over 585 was 24 strokes better than runner-up Kelly Walsh.
East — which shot a school-record score of 287 during Thursday’s opening round — also had senior Isaak Erickson place fourth at 7-over 147, and junior Daniel Meyer split fifth at 8-over 148. Senior Tayten Zitek finished 11th at 11-over 151.
Coleman started Friday’s round by going 1-under through the first two holes. However, he carded a double bogey on the par-4 Hole No. 3. He added bogeys on Hole Nos. 5 and 7. He made the turn at 2-over 36, thanks to a birdie on the par-4 Hole No. 8.
Coleman’s back nine was much better, with birdies on Hole Nos. 10 and 14. His round ended over par, thanks to a bogey on Hole No. 16.
His round featured a handful of par saves that kept his score low, including one on Hole No. 11, where his drive went well right and stopped on the 10th fairway.
“Any time you miss the fairway, you have to get it up by the green and give yourself a chance to make par or birdie,” Coleman said.
Erickson led the field after the first round after firing a 2-under 68 on Thursday. He backed that with a 9-over 79 on Friday.
Erickson posted six bogeys and a pair of double-bogeys during his second round. He also birdied the par-5 Hole No. 13.
“(Thursday), everything was going my way. I was great off the tee, rolling the putts I needed to make and didn’t really have any bad shots,” Erickson said. “(Friday), I was still good off the tee, but I didn’t get any putts to drop and couldn’t get the shots to be as good.”
Erickson described Hole No. 11 as a microcosm of his round. He outdrove the other three players in his group and ended up on the left side of the fairway. Erickson then hit a low shot that ran within feet of the cup for a potential birdie putt. He two-putted for par.
“I left the five-footer about an inch short,” he said. “That would have dropped (Thursday), but it just didn’t.”
Cheyenne Central’s varsity boys finished sixth. Junior Joey Looby led the way by finishing 18th with a two-round score of 158.
Cheyenne South was 14th. The Bison were paced by Johnny Wakamatsu, who split 55th 184.
East freshman Cooper Rauzi finished in a three-way tie for 10th on the girls side after shooting a 181. The Lady T-Birds didn’t have enough players to card a team score.
Central’s girls were seventh at 557. The Indians were led by junior Alaina Obermueller, who tied for 13th at 182. South’s girls were 11th as a team. They were fronted by Jecember Meade’s 250, which was good enough for 43rd.
