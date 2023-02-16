CHEYENNE — Garet Schlabs and Cam Hayes connected for touchdowns time and again for Cheyenne East’s Class 4A runner-up football team.

The pair connected time and again during the No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds’ 76-43 victory over Cheyenne South at Storey Gym. The only difference Wednesday night was that it was Hayes on the receiving end of those scoring passes.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus