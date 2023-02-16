CHEYENNE — Garet Schlabs and Cam Hayes connected for touchdowns time and again for Cheyenne East’s Class 4A runner-up football team.
The pair connected time and again during the No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds’ 76-43 victory over Cheyenne South at Storey Gym. The only difference Wednesday night was that it was Hayes on the receiving end of those scoring passes.
Those fast breaks helped Hayes score eight of his 16 points over a nearly two-minute stretch in the third quarter.
“South was doing a good job of getting back on defense early in the game, but we started getting more steals and things started opening up to get our transition going,” Hayes said. “We have such great chemistry from football, and that’s kind of crossed over into basketball.
“Garet is such a great passer and always finds the right guy.”
Junior Drew Jackson also scored 16 points for East (17-2 overall, 4-0 4A Southeast Quadrant). Jackson scored 12 of those in the first half. Schlabs added 14, while Kysar Jolley chipped in with 10.
Schlabs gave the T-Birds the lead for good with an old-fashioned 3-point play with 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter. He scored while being fouled by Robert Pountney and then made the free throw for a 9-7 advantage.
Schlabs added another bucket off a steal just 23 seconds later for an 11-7 lead. The T-Birds led by 11 after the first quarter and 22 and halftime.
“We started doing a little bit better job defensively about two minutes into the first quarter,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We started creating turnovers and mixing things up. The kids got out and ran, we transitioned the way we should and finished well.”
Prior to East’s outburst, the game had been tied once and the lead changed hands three times.
“There wasn’t any one thing that turned this game,” South coach Chad DeBruyn said. “Our depth isn’t quite what East’s depth is, and we kind of ran out of gas. The kids moved the ball pretty well early, but we missed so many shots in the paint.
“East made the shots we missed, and that’s tough to overcome.”
Caden Hart paced the Bison with 10 points, while Pountney added eight.