CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East junior Elijah Cudney said Saturday afternoon’s match against Thunder Basin was the worst weather conditions he has played in.
It seemed as if the Thunderbirds had two opponents: the Bolts and the 40 mile per hour wins that was sweeping through Okie Blanchard Stadium. East was able to overcome the combination of the two in the second half and a Brenden Bohlmann goal put the T-Birds ahead 1-0 in the 50th. However, Riley Ringer evened the score in the 72nd for Thunder Basin.
The score remained tied through the rest of regulation and overtime and ended in a 1-1 draw.
“The most difficult thing about (that wind) was passing and trying to keep possession. Because our team is a very straight-forward team, we try to get the ball up to our forwards as fast as possible, which means a lot of long balls,” Cudney said. “But because of the wind … it changes the whole course of the game.”
East had a pair of opportunities in the first half with the wind at its back, but failed to capitalize. Hunter Sallee sent a shot from the right side of the penalty area that was swooped toward the goal by the wind and a gust carried it right into Thunder Basin goalie Carl Gray’s hands.
Midway through the first half, the visiting team found some success maintaining possession by keeping the ball out of the air. It also had nothing to show for it and the teams went into the break scoreless.
Even with the wind in its favor, East had just three first-half shots.
“We let an opportunity get away in the first half when we had the wind at our back,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “We have to at least try to take shots and hopefully they end up close to goal … For us to preserve a tie (Saturday) was probably pretty good considering the opportunity we left in the first half of not putting the ball in the back of the net.”
The Bolts started the second half applying pressure on the East defense. In the 48th, Angel Ontiveros had a low shot roll past the right post, which was the Bolts’ best look to that point. Two minutes later, Bohlmann gave the T-Birds the lead when he gathered a deflected ball deep in the left side of the box and sent it to the bottom right corner of the netting.
“It’s all about capitalizing on those few opportunities. We didn’t have a lot of possession, we didn’t have a lot of time to capitalize,” Cudney said. “We really had to work on keeping it on the ground and our counter attack was different than it usually is.”
Following the goal, Thunder Basin had ample opportunities to tie the match, but the East back line and Fisbeck remained stout. The Bolts had 13 shots in the second half including a stretch over five minutes where they had five shots.
“We talked about what our strategy would be going with the wind versus against the wind, and we were going to be pretty defensive and kind of park the bus against the wind,” Cameron said. “And I thought our kids did a pretty good job of that with me just drawing it up on a board … I thought the back line did a nice job.”
After two free kicks at the top of the box in the 66th and 70th minute, Ringer scored the equalizer with a shot from 40 yards out and with the help of the wind, the ball sailed and bounced off Fisbeck’s left hand and into the back of the net.
Thunder Basin had two chances to pull ahead in overtime. The best opportunity came in the 98th when Cade Ayers had a chip shot in front of the net that Fisbeck laid out to his left to block. The other was a Ringer free kick from 44 yards out as the first half of overtime expired. The shot rang off the right post.
Fisbeck finished with five saves while East dodged the 19 shot attempts from the Bolts – most of which sailed over the top crossbar.
“I’m not sure a lot soccer was played, just because of the brutal conditions,” Cameron said. “But I was pretty proud of our kids to find a build up in the second half.”
THUNDER BASIN 1, EAST 1, OT
Goals: East, Bohlmann, 50. Thunder Basin, Ringer, 72.
Shots: TB 19, CE 9. Shots on goal: TB 6, CE 6. Saves: TB 5 (Gray); CE 5 (Fisbeck).
Corner kicks: TB 7, CE 1. Offsides: TB 1, CE 1. Fouls: TB 14, CE 10. Yellow cards: TB 1 (Delgado 53); CE 1 (White 98).