CHEYENNE – Darcy Jardine wanted to sign with the University of North Dakota after spending time at its basketball camp last summer.
The Cheyenne East center liked the coaches, the campus and the town of Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks’ coaches even liked Jardine and her game, but they didn’t have a roster spot for Jardine.
That changed when a North Dakota player entered the transfer portal recently. Jardine leapt at the opportunity when the school offered a scholarship.
“That’s kind of where I wanted to end up eventually, so I’m excited that I have this opportunity,” the 6-foot-4 Jardine said. “It was a really easy decision, since I knew them already. I didn’t really have to think about it or take a visit.
“I did an unofficial visit when I was there for camp last June. It’s really pretty, but it also gets cold. I really like the cold.”
The forward leaving North Dakota wasn’t the only departure that factored into Jardine’s decision. In January, she signed with North Dakota State College of Science, which is a two-year school in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Wildcats coach Adam Jacobson recently announced he was leaving after two seasons to take another post.
“(Jacobson) offered me a spot at his next school, but he knew my goal was to go DI,” Jardine said. “That’s when he told me another school was interested in me and had a spot open up if I was interested.”
Jardine led Class 4A in shooting last season, knocking down shots at a 61% clip. She also averaged a career-best 7.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game to help East go 28-0 and repeat as 4A state champions.
Jardine averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 boards in 50 games with the Lady Thunderbirds. She also blocked 26 shots.
Jardine will report to the Grand Forks school for summer classes and workouts June 12. She intends to study accounting.
“They have an accelerated program where you can earn your masters in five years, so that’s what I’m going to do,” she said.
East coach Eric Westling said North Dakota is getting a hard-working player, who is never satisfied with her game.
“She won’t stop working on things until she achieves success with them,” he said. “For as tall of a kid as she is, she’s pretty athletic. She’s a great shooter, and does a really good job of understanding the offense.”
