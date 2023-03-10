Kysar Jolley

Cheyenne East’s Kysar Jolley slam dunks against Campbell County March 10, 2023 during the second round of the 4A State Basketball Tournament at the Ford Center in Casper.

CASPER — Over its last two matchups with Campbell County, Cheyenne East’s boys basketball team won by an average of just three points. In its matchup with the Camels in the Class 4A regional tournament, East needed a late 3-pointer from senior Garet Schlabs to seal the victory.

When the two teams met once again in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament, East left no doubt. The Thunderbirds trailed for all of 45 seconds in the contest and cruised to a 69-39 win to advance to the state title game.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

