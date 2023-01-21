Boden Liljedahl and Ebony Gunn

Cheyenne East senior Boden Liljedahl (23) drives to the basket under pressure from Cheyenne South senior Ebony Gunn (13) during a girls basketball game at South High School in Cheyenne on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East is a team known throughout the state for its staunch defensive play. On Friday night, Cheyenne South learned that lesson out the hard way during a 59-26 home loss.

“They are a phenomenal team, no matter what (defensive) scheme they are running,” South coach Brodie Epler said. “It doesn’t really matter. They are phenomenal defensively, both individually and as a team.”


