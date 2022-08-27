CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East opened its season Friday night looking for its seventh consecutive win over Campbell County.
The Thunderbirds were able to do just that, dominating the Camels from the opening kickoff en route to a 47-28 win.
“I was just super proud of how (the kids) came together and did a great job for us,” head coach Chad Goff said. “They proved to themselves that they could do it. I’m proud of the team effort...and how everything ended up.”
The T-Birds scored on their opening drive, thanks to two big plays from Garet Schlabs and Drew Jackson. After turning the ball over on downs on their next drive, they scored on their next five possessions to close out the half.
While everything went right for East in the first half, not much went right for the Camels. Their best chance to score in the half came late in the second quarter. Mason Drube connected with Jeff Pelton on a 41-yard pass to put the Camels inside the T-Birds five-yard line. Two holding penalties hampered them and despite a 21-yard completion to Aidan Dorr on fourth down, the drive stalled out.
East quarterback Cam Hayes connected with Dom Kaszas on a 23-yard touchdown to close out the half.
After a three-and-out by the Camels to start the second half, Hayes connected with Jakob Culver for his third passing touchdown of the night to give East a 47-0 lead.
That proved to be the final nail in the coffin. Despite 28 second half points from Campbell County, they were unable to make up the deficit.
Jackson stole the show in Friday night’s game. Despite only playing one half, Jackson rushed for 100 yards on just 10 carries. He also burned the Camels defense in the passing game, racking up 109 yards on five receptions.
Jackson did not just dominate offensively. He also played well defensively. He had four solo tackles in the game and picked up the game’s lone interception.
“We all came together and we had a good week of practice,” Jackson said. “We all knew what we were going to be able to use and what we would be able to utilize in our offense.Everyone did a great job of executing.”
Jackson was not alone in his efforts. Hayes played outstanding as well. Hayes went 13 of 19 for 272 yards and three touchdowns before his night was over.
“(Hayes) did a great job of spreading the ball around,” Goff said. “I think that makes us pretty tough to cover when every kid does something when they are given that opportunity to do something.”
EAST 47, CAMPBELL CO. 28
Campbell County…… 0 0 7 21 – 28
Cheyenne East…… 19 21 7 0 – 47
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CE: Kaszas 8 run (Bohlmann kick).
CE: Jackson 11 run (PAT missed).
CE: Kaszas 34 pass from Hayes (Two-point conversion failed).
Second Quarter
CE: Jensen 1 rush (Bohlmann kick).
CE: Schlabs 20 rush (Bohlmann kick).
CE: Kaszas 23 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick).
Third Quarter
CE: Culver 5 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick).
CC: Pelton 68 pass from Drube (Two-point conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
CC: Fitzgerald19 pass from Drube (PAT Blocked)
CC: Drube 1 rush (Two-point conversion good).
CC: Vandom 1 pass from Drube (Two-point conversion good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Campbell County: Drube 7-2, Carter 10-16, Rosenau 2-5, Peterson 2-18. Cheyenne East: Jackson 10-100, Kaszas 2-13, Pachecho 4-1, Mirich 4-23, Schlabs 2-57, Renton 6-19, Hayes 3-27, Fox 2-(minus-23)
Passing
Campbell County: Drube 22-34-1 296. Cheyenne East: Hayes 13-19-0 272, Mirich 3-3-0 16, Fox 1-1-0 3.
Receiving
Campbell County: Sharkey 1-18, Gossel 1-33, Pelton 2-86, Walter 1-4, Miller 2-79, Tompkins 4-70, Dymond 3-42. Cheyenne East: Jackson 5-109, Kaszas 3-62, Hohn 2-7, Mirich 2-35, Schlabs 1-55, Culver 2-11, Whirtright 1-3, Bohlmann 1-9.