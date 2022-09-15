CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East dominated from the onset of its Class 4A Southeast Quadrant opener against Cheyenne South, posting a 25-7, 25-12, 25-7 victory.
“We really played as one solid unit,” Lady Thunderbirds’ coach Nicole Quigley said. “Everyone bettered the ball. They came together, they didn’t worry about what was going on, they just played together and played hard for each other. It was a great team effort.”
East opened the match with a dominant 25-7 set win. Jaylyn Christensen and Bradie Schlabs picked up two aces each to lead the way for the T-Birds.
The second set got a little bit closer, but East managed to pull away late. After South cut the East lead to just two about half way through the set, the T-Birds pulled away to take the set 25-12.
The third set proved to be a repeat of the first. East jumped out to a 18-5 lead in the set before finishing South off with another 25-7 win.
Perhaps the biggest reason for the victory tonight for East came from serving. The team picked up 17 aces on the night, including six from Christensen.
“Usually, (serving) is our biggest struggle,” Elysiana Fonseca said. “We have been working really hard at practice to get it in and make sure we are consistent in our serves.”
Fonseca led the team offensively during the match. She picked up 11 kills on the night, including eight in the final two frames. She also picked up four aces, two of which came in the second set.
“My team was passing the ball really well,” Fonseca said. “My setter was (also) doing a good job at getting me the ball.”
East’s Boden Lijedahl led the way defensively for the team. The libero picked up 13 of the team’s 39 digs, and added one ace in the final frame as well.
South had a hard time staying out of its own way during the game. The Bison kept killing their own momentum, committing more than 10 service errors.
One positive South can take from the game was their blocking. They picked up just under 10 blocks in the game, four of which came in the second set.
Both teams have little time to mull over the results of Wednesday night’s contest. South will get right back to it tonight at home against Central. East will head out on the road to take on Laramie tonight.
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.