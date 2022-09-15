Elysiana Fonseca

Cheyenne East senior Elysiana Fonseca hits the ball during East’s 25-7, 25-12, 25-7 victory over Cheyenne South on Wednesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East dominated from the onset of its Class 4A Southeast Quadrant opener against Cheyenne South, posting a 25-7, 25-12, 25-7 victory.

“We really played as one solid unit,” Lady Thunderbirds’ coach Nicole Quigley said. “Everyone bettered the ball. They came together, they didn’t worry about what was going on, they just played together and played hard for each other. It was a great team effort.”

